A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to Granbury Next Month

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its Broadway on the Brazos season with the musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” on April 5-28, 2024, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Music Theatre International, “When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....” The book and lyrics are by Robert L. Freedman with music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. The musical is based on a novel by Roy Horniman.

Matt Beutner, the director of Granbury Theatre Academy, stars as Monty with Gavin Clark taking on the many roles of The D’Ysquith Family.

Other cast members are Hannah Beth Baker, Meredit Browning, Micah Cheney, Matthew Deming, Reagan Deming, Jake Hamilton, Renee Maynard, Elizabeth Miller and Haley Nettleton Twaddell.

The musical is under the direction of Jonah Hardt assisted by Thomas Powderly. Caitlan Leblo is leading music, while Makenna Clark is the choreographer. Designers for the production are: David Broberg, lights; JD Dvorak, sound; Jay Lewis, set; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Bentleigh Nesbit, prop. Whitney Shearon is the stage manager assisted by Sarah Pruetz.

Regular performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.