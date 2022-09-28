A BEAUTIFUL DAY… Kicks Off The Holidays At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

The Public Theater of San Antonio, the city's professional theater, kicks off its holiday offerings this year with A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes by Kate Benson. This new production reopens the Cellar Theater for the organization since its last production in that space in 2019. The production runs from October 14 through November 6, 2022, under the direction of Allison Price.

The cast includes OLLIE MCCRARY as #, LIZ CATCHINGS as @, MARISELA BARRERA as Snapdragon, ISIDRO MEDINA III as Granddada, GINGER GAMBLE MARTEL* as Trifle, ROXIE RENÉE as Cherry Pie, DANI TREVINO as Cheesecake, LEE DRAHL as Gumbo, JONAH FUJIKAWA as Fred/Ed/Ned/Smilesinger Husband/ TheTwins/ Runnerman/ Republican/Trainer's Partner, and EMMA JEAN MASON as Smilesinger/Wives of the Twins/Republican's Wife/Trainer.

Directed by ALLISON PRICE, the production team also includes AJ URDIALES as Associate Director, JAVI SANCHEZ as Set Designer, RACHAEL LORENZETTI as Costume Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting and Sound Designer, and PEDRO G. LEOS* as Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. Run time: About 75 minutes with no intermission.

"For those of you just tuning in, Thanksgiving is already in progress here at Wembly kitchen. The stands are nice and full, it's quite a crowd that's gathered. They're in for a real treat." And so, in this lively take on how family is played, over time and memory, and through generations... a pair of sports announcers calls a holiday dinner.

Show themes: A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes focuses on holiday gatherings and family.

Events in Celebration of A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes

Opening Night- Friday, October 14 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

After Words (Panel Discussion) - Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Ticket link for A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes, click here. Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12) are available online at thepublicsa.org/currentseason, by phone at (210) 733-7258. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Patron Services Manager, Ariel Rosen at ariel.rosen@thepublicsa.org.