2019-2020 Magik At The Empire Series On Sale At Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

The Magik Theatre will present two blockbuster productions at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St.) in the 2019-2020 season. A Charlie Brown Christmas will return for its fifth annual production, December 12 - 15, 2019, followed by the San Antonio premier of Ella Enchanted: The Musical, June 25 - July 5, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets ($15.00+) for MAGIK AT THE EMPIRE are available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

"Magik's long standing partnership with The Empire Theatre has allowed us to diversify our audience and serve more families in South Texas," notes Chief Executive Officer Frank Villani. "As a well-known venue that regularly hosts professional touring productions, The Empire Theatre offers us a platform to showcase that Magik's productions are of the same professional caliber and we enjoy the artistic challenges it brings."

The Magik Theatre has produced shows at The Empire Theatre since the spring of 2015, beginning with The Jungle Book and most recently The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Patrons have loved the opportunities to see the various productions at the Empire Theatre. Recent social media comments include: "The experience is like no other," and "It's the same Magik we know and love on an even bigger scale, plus it is right next to the Riverwalk and the Alamo. My kids look forward to it all year."

Performance Summary:

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas!

Performances dates and times:

Dec. 12, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 13, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 14, 2019 | 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 15, 2019 | 2:00 p.m.

By Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer. By Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson.

Ella Enchanted: The Musical

Ella of Frell is turning the traditional Cinderella story upside down. Ella must outwit evil stepsisters, escape hungry ogres, and save the prince before she can claim her real voice. Ella Enchanted: The Musical is a fairy tale about self-empowerment and perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles.

Performances dates and times:

June 25, 2019 through June 27, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.

June 27, 2019 | 2:00 p.m.

June 28, 2019 | 2:00 p.m.

July 2, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.

July 3, 2019 | 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

July 5, 2019 | 2:00 p.m.

Book by Karen Zacarías, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, adapted from the book by Gail Carson Levine

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or magiktheatre.org.





