World Premiere Of THE ROBERTASSEY By Kathleen Cahill to be Presented at Salt Lake Acting Company

Salt Lake Acting Company will present the World Premiere Production of The Robertassey by Kathleen Cahill, running from Feb. 5th to Mar. 2nd, 2025.



The Robertassey will run from February 5th to March 2nd, 2025. Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with Sunday performances at 1 PM and 6 PM. Dark Mondays and Tuesdays. We will have a Tuesday evening performance on Tuesday, February 18th at 7:30 PM, and a Saturday matinee performance on Saturday, March 1st at 2 PM.



The show runs about 90-minutes and will not have an intermission.



Details on the production, cast, team, and tickets are available on our website here, or by calling the Ticketing Office at (801)363-7522 during regular business hours, 11 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, with extended hours available during the run of the show.



Roberta's Odyssey—a magical comedy about loss and love from the brilliant mind of Kathleen Cahill! First workshopped in SLAC’s New Play Sounding Series, Roberta arrives in Dublin but her suitcase—which contains her father’s ashes—doesn’t. Her trip turns into a magical mystery tour and the lost suitcase becomes a symbol of her life. This lyrical and intoxicating comedy tests forgiveness, love, and our trust in the universe.

Salt Lake Acting Company's mission is to engage and enrich community through brave, contemporary theatre. Our productions, commitment to our audiences and artists, arts education, and community engagement programs fill a unique niche in our community. SLAC's unique productions expand perspectives, reflect our society, and entertain.



