West Valley Arts Announces 2023 Season Lineup Featuring Five Productions

West Valley Arts has announced the 2023 Season for live theatre at the West Valley Performing Arts Center. This upcoming season brings five productions, including two comedic plays and three musicals, to Decker Lake Drive. The upcoming season includes:

· Clue: On Stage

· Into the Woods

· PUFFS, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School of Magic and Magic

· West Side Story

· Sleepy Hollow: The Musical

As the third season approaches, the team at West Valley Arts is excited to continue their success into next season. Many performing arts organizations had to halt or completely re-work their productions following 2020, including West Valley Arts renewal of live theatre to Decker Lake Drive. What started as a simple idea to bring professional live theatre back to West Valley City, has turned into consistent productions of some of the best theatre in the Wasatch.

"We continue to find new ways to meet our mission, invest in our artists and provide opportunities for the community to enjoy professional live theatre right here in West Valley City," said Jeff Olsen, Division Manager of West Valley City Arts and Culture, "I hope that the community continues to support our efforts in Salt Lake County."

West Valley Arts productions are produced using local talent and are a great way to experience the joy of live theatre right in Salt Lake County. Season ticket renewals begin June 8. Season tickets go on sale to the public June 23. Season tickets prices are $110 Adult, $90 for youth ages 5-12 and are available online or by calling the box office at (801) 965-5140. Programming and scheduling are subject to change.

West Valley Arts - The West Valley Arts and Cultural Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization that works in conjunction with the West Valley City Division of Arts and Culture to provide a variety of arts programming for residents of West Valley City and the Wasatch Front. West Valley Arts' mission is to create opportunities to learn, experience and celebrate art, culture and community.