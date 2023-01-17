Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wasatch Theatre Company Presents THE FINAL ACT

Performances run February 3-14.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents THE FINAL ACT

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with the world premiere of George Plautz's THE FINAL ACT. THE FINAL ACT is a comedy about the perils of friendship and how a group of friends address tests to their friendship. The show runs February 3-14 at the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles, located at 144 South Regent Street in downtown Salt Lake.

There is a special two-for-one offer for Valentine's Day-just enter the code VALENTINE. General ticket prices are $20 a seat. Student tickets are $15.00.

This show, the fifth in WTC's ambitious 25th season, is the first in the company's "Eccles Black Box" offerings.

THE FINAL ACT is directed by Jim Martin, co-founder of Wasatch Theatre Company and its current Executive Director. It features cast members Jonathan Ybanez as Greg, Tom Roche as Ben, Sam Torres as Jen, Ryan Mitch Daley as Simon, and Ryan Leach as Evan and Damien. Intimacy direction is by Liz Whittaker and fight choreography is by Zac Curtis. Valerie Ahanonu-Plautz, George's niece, assistant directs.

THE FINAL ACT follows the story of Greg and Ben, two friends from high school who share a theatre tattoo and a general love of all things theatre. Their friendship is tested when Ben presents a play that shakes Greg's trust in Ben. What is a true act of friendship? Where does friendship start and end? Parallel to this story is Jen, Greg's girlfriend, who is struggling to find her own way among this collection of theatre-makers.

Masks are recommended.

George Plautz is a former WTC Board member. His first show with WTC was as director of THE FANTASTICKS in 2000. George has since been involved in just about every WTC production except for a brief absence when he taught English in China. George has had some health challenges of late and has been hospitalized at the Huntsman Cancer Institute since October 2022. A portion of all ticket sales will go to WTC's George Plautz Emerging Playwrights Program, which will be used to support the development and production of new plays by local playwrights.

Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the ten years at The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC most recently spent its full time at The Gateway in a space it opened called The Box and then The Box Too. Unfortunately, the two spaces closed December 25th because the Planetarium is expanding.




World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company Th Photo
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company This Month
Pioneer Theatre Company will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11.
Review: AINT TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and Sleek Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and Sleek
The national tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, now playing at the Eccles Theater, breathes life into the origins of the iconic group with slick choreography, sleek design, and dynamo performances.
RDTs REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDT Photo
RDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDT
Repertory Dance Theatre celebrates 57 years of revolutionary modern dance with their annual fundraiser and choreographer competition, REGALIA, on February 4, 2023, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Returning LIVE for the first time in three years, the competition brings four talented and aspiring choreographers the chance to win a commission for RDT in the 2023-2024 season. 
Utah Symphony Brings Lyrical Storytelling To Life With Elgars ENIGMA VARIATIONS Photo
Utah Symphony Brings Lyrical Storytelling To Life With Elgar's ENIGMA VARIATIONS
From a single melody, Elgar cleverly created 14 different variations capturing caricature-like aspects of his friends and family (and even a dog). This weekend, audiences are invited to witness this energetic storytelling come to life through Elgar's Enigma Variations performed by the Utah Symphony.

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company This MonthWorld Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY by Kareem Fahmy to Open at Pioneer Theatre Company This Month
January 11, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11.
RDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDTRDT's REGALIA Offers Four Aspiring Choreographers the Chance to Create Work For RDT
January 10, 2023

Repertory Dance Theatre celebrates 57 years of revolutionary modern dance with their annual fundraiser and choreographer competition, REGALIA, on February 4, 2023, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Returning LIVE for the first time in three years, the competition brings four talented and aspiring choreographers the chance to win a commission for RDT in the 2023-2024 season. 
Broadway's Kerry Butler And Guest Laura Bell Bundy Come To Layton This JanuaryBroadway's Kerry Butler And Guest Laura Bell Bundy Come To Layton This January
January 3, 2023

On Pitch Performing Arts is honored to have the accomplished Kerry Butler joining us as the featured artist for our 2023 Broadway Community Concert on Saturday, January 28th at Layton High School.  Mrs. Butler is currently performing on Broadway in the hit musical “Beetlejuice” where she originated the role of Barbara Maitland.
Carmen Cusack to Return to BRIGHT STAR in Concert at Eccles TheatreCarmen Cusack to Return to BRIGHT STAR in Concert at Eccles Theatre
December 31, 2022

Two-time Tony nominee and original Broadway cast member, Carmen Cusack will star in the concert version of Steve Martin and Eddie Brickell's Grammy-nominated production Bright Star. The show will play on January 20th, 2023 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.
PRIDE & PREJUDICE to be Presented at Hale Center Theater Orem in JanuaryPRIDE & PREJUDICE to be Presented at Hale Center Theater Orem in January
December 22, 2022

Hale Center Theater Orem will Produce 'PRIDE & PREJUDICE' playing from Jan. 06 to Feb. 11, 2023.
share