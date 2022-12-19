Wasatch Theatre Company Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE
The show runs January 5-14 at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center.
Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF Oscar Wilde, a play by Moisés Kaufmanan dealing with Oscar Wilde's three trials on the matter of his relationship with Lord Alfred Douglas and other men. The show runs January 5-14 at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, a county facility, located at 2525 Taylorsville Blvd in Taylorsville.
This show, the fourth in WTC's ambitious 25th season, is part of the company's "WTC at Studio 54" offerings. The first was THE LARAMIE PROJECT, also penned by Kaufman and his Tectonic Theatre Company.
The show is directed by Patrick Kibbie, founder of Voodoo Theatre Company. It features cast members Ryan Kinville, Sterling Shane Allen, Comet Higley, Jack Cobabe, Grant Christopherson, Alicia Kondrick, Ethan Hernandez, and Luke Harger as Oscar Wilde.
Interestingly, GROSS INDECENCY premiered in 1997, the year of Wasatch Theatre Company's inception. It uses trial transcripts, personal, correspondence, interviews, and other source materials to tell the story. It had a successful run off-Broadway.
Masks are recommended.
Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the ten years at The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC most recently spent its full time at The Gateway in a space it opened called The Box and then The Box Too. Unfortunately, the two spaces will close December 25th because the Planetarium is expanding.
