Video: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at Pioneer Theatre Company First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's Utah premiere of Joshua Harmon's PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC. Playing at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on the University of Utah campus from October 25th through November 9th, 2024.

A curious American student named Molly seeks to connect with her family in France. When her cousin becomes the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, Molly’s French family decides to move to Israel. Set in 2016, against the terrorist attacks at Charlie Hebdo and the Bataclan—and the growing threat of political extremism in France. Timely and poignant, Prayer for the French Republic had several extended sold-out runs both off and on Broadway. Deadline calls the production “blistering, funny, and heartbreaking,” and The Wall Street Journal said it was “easily the finest play of the Broadway season.” Don’t miss your chance to see one of the hottest plays in the nation—in one of its first productions outside of New York.

Comments