Video: Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hale Centre Theatre

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is currently running at Hale Centre Theatre in a production directed by Ryan Simmons, running through January 25. Check out footage from the production in the video here!

The double cast production features Jessica Hudson and Shae Robins as Belle, Mark Pulham and David Marsden as Maurice, Kyle Olsen and Darick Pead as the Beast, Russell Maxfield and Preston Yates as Gaston and Thomas Brandley and Angel Martinez as Le Fou, Scott Hendrickson and David Paul Smith as Lumiere, BJ Wimpey and Kyle Baugh as Cogsworth, Corinne Adair and Ashley Gardner Carlson as Babette, Chelsea Lindsay and Diana Dayley Bowler as Mrs. Potts, Link Evans, Benedict Copier, and Mason Burnham as Chip, and April Kerr and Ashley Shamy as Madame de le Grande Bouche.

The Production Team is helmed by director Ryan Simmons, featuring music director Kelly DeHaan, choreographer Afton Wilson, flight/aerial director Ramsi Nia Stoker. It features costumes by Jenn Taylor, hair and makeup by Candice Cronin, and props by Danna Barney. The scenic design is by Nate Bertone, with automation by Nick Herring and lighting/video/projection design by Jaron Kent Hermansen.

