Utah Symphony Welcomes Summer With Four Community Concerts

Amidst the picturesque charm of Utah's local scenery, the Utah Symphony will present its annual Summer Community Concert series.

During the next two summer months, audiences are invited to indulge in four evenings primed to make musical memories. Featuring a repertoire spanning from classical masterpieces to contemporary works, each performance promises to be a delightful celebration of local orchestral artistry beneath the open sky.

The symphony's annual summer community concert series offers four evening concerts during the months of June and July: Monday, June 17 at 8 PM at the Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy; Tuesday, June 25 at 8:30 PM at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi; Wednesday, June 26 at 8:30 PM at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City; and Monday July 1 at 8 PM at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City. The performances in Sandy, Salt Lake and West Valley are presented free of charge, continuing Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's mission to serve the state and connect communities through the power of music—and to extend thanks to local residents for their support.

"At the core of our vision is the belief that everyone should have access to live orchestral music," says Steve Brosvik, CEO of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. "Through initiatives like our community concert series, we strive to bring joy and inspiration to every citizen across the state. It's our belief that music has the unique ability to unite, uplift, and enrich the lives of all Utahns."

Assistant Conductor, Matthew Straw expertly leads the symphony for each outdoor concert—which brings a diverse range of repertoire, including classical masterworks, contemporary compositions, and popular favorites—for a relaxed performance atmosphere. Part of the concert selection will highlight beloved movie music written by composer John Williams as well as Broadway favorites by Rodgers & Hammerstein and Bernstein. Similarly, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in the bright and nostalgic melodies of iconic works like John Philip Sousa's The Stars and Stripes Forever, the elegant grandeur of Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” and the passionate melodies of Bizet's Carmen.

The Utah Symphony has a long-standing commitment to serving the community and bringing music to audiences across the state. Every year, the orchestra presents a wide selection of community concerts—including this annual concert series—in a variety of settings, both indoor and outdoor, presented free of charge or at very low ticket costs.

USUO also leads one of the most extensive music education programs in the country, making the arts accessible to Utahns of all ages, supporting local schools and youth programs, and inspiring the next generation of musicians and music lovers. USUO serves every school district in Utah on a three-year rotation and through these efforts, helps to cultivate a rich cultural landscape and ensure that music remains an integral part of the state's identity.

Concert Listing

Monday, Jun. 17, 2024 / 8:00 PM / Sandy Amphitheater

(1245 E. 9400 S. Sandy, UT 84094)

Experience a soundtrack to summer when you join the Utah Symphony under the stars for an evening of some of the greatest hits from classical music and film—with spirited works celebrating the USA, Latin America, and themes of exploration and adventure. This laid-back outdoor concert features movie music by John Williams, marches by John Philip Sousa, fiery rhythms of Márquez's Danzón No. 2, and much more.

This performance is offered for free to thank the community for its support of Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program. No tickets are required.

PERFORMERS:

Matthew Straw, conductor

Utah Symphony

PROGRAM:

ROSSINI: “Allegro Vivace” from Overture to William Tell

MÁRQUEZ: Danzón No. 2

LÓPEZ: “Techno” from Fiesta!

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN: Selections for Orchestra from The Sound of Music

WILLIAMS: Overture from The Cowboys

WILLIAMS: “Main Title” from Star Wars

WILLIAMS: “Princess Leia's Theme” from Star Wars Suite for Orchestra

WILLIAMS: “Imperial March” from Star Wars Suite for Orchestra

DVOŘÁK: II. “Largo” from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

DVOŘÁK: IV. “Allegro con fuoco” from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

SOUSA: Stars and Stripes Forever

Utah Symphony at Thanksgiving Point

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 / 8:30 PM / Thanksgiving Point Waterfall Amphitheater

(3900 Garden Drive Lehi, Utah)

Experience a soundtrack to summer when you join the Utah Symphony under the stars for an evening of some of the greatest hits from classical music and film—with spirited works celebrating the USA, Latin America, and themes of exploration and adventure. This laid-back outdoor concert features movie music by John Williams, marches by John Philip Sousa, music from West Side Story, fiery rhythms of Márquez's Danzón No. 2, passionate melodies from Bizet's Carmen, and much more.

Bring a picnic, grab concessions, or pre-order a picnic dinner. Following the performance, enjoy a firework show.

Tickets are required for this performance. Please find additional ticket information at https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/utah-symphony/.

PERFORMERS:

Matthew Straw, conductor

Utah Symphony

PROGRAM:

SMITH/KEY: The Star-Spangled Banner

LÓPEZ: “Techno” from Fiesta!

WILLIAMS: “Raiders March” from Raiders of the Lost Ark

LOWDEN: Armed Forces Salute

MÁRQUEZ: Danzón No. 2

SOUSA: El Capitan

DVOŘÁK: II. “Largo” from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

DVOŘÁK: IV. “Allegro con fuoco” from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

BERNSTEIN: Overture to West Side Story

GERSHWIN: “Oh Lady Be Good” from Lady Be Good

SOUSA: Liberty Bell March

ANDERSON: Belle of the Ball

BIZET: “Habañera” from Carmen, Suite No. 2

BIZET: “Les Toréadors” from Carmen, Suite No. 1

WILLIAMS: “Main Title” from Star Wars

WILLIAMS: “Princess Leia's Theme” from Star Wars Suite for Orchestra

WILLIAMS: “Imperial March” from Star Wars Suite for Orchestra

SOUSA: Stars and Stripes Forever

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 / 8:30 PM / Utah Cultural Celebration Center

(1355 West 3100 South West Valley City, UT 84119)

Experience a soundtrack to summer when you join the Utah Symphony under the stars for an evening of some of the greatest hits from classical music and film—with spirited works celebrating the USA, Latin America, and themes of exploration and adventure. This laid-back outdoor concert features movie music by John Williams, marches by John Philip Sousa, fiery rhythms of Márquez's Danzón No. 2, passionate melodies from Bizet's Carmen, music from West Side Story, and much more.

This performance is offered for free to thank the community for its support of Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program. No tickets are required.

PERFORMERS:

Matthew Straw, conductor

Utah Symphony

PROGRAM:

LÓPEZ: “Techno” from Fiesta!

WILLIAMS: “Raiders March” from Raiders of the Lost Ark

MÁRQUEZ: Danzón No. 2

DVOŘÁK: II. “Largo” from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

DVOŘÁK: IV. “Allegro con fuoco” from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

BERNSTEIN: Overture to West Side Story

GERSHWIN: “Oh Lady Be Good” from Lady Be Good

BIZET: “Habañera” from Carmen, Suite No. 2

BIZET: “Les Toréadors” from Carmen, Suite No. 1

WILLIAMS: “Main Title” from Star Wars

WILLIAMS: “Princess Leia's Theme” from Star Wars Suite for Orchestra

WILLIAMS: “Imperial March” from Star Wars Suite for Orchestra

SOUSA: Stars and Stripes Forever

Monday, July 1, 2024 / 8:00 PM / Gallivan Center

(239 S. Main Street Salt Lake City, UT)

Experience a soundtrack to summer when you join the Utah Symphony under the stars for an evening of classical and pops favorites. This laid-back outdoor concert features the elegant grandeur of Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” selections from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and the passionate melodies of Bizet's Carmen.

This performance is offered for free to thank the community for its support of Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program. No tickets are required.

PERFORMERS:

Matthew Straw, conductor

Utah Symphony

PROGRAM:

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN: Selection for Orchestra from The Sound of Music

BIZET: “Prélude” to Act I from Carmen, Suite No. 1

BIZET: “Aragonaise” from Carmen, Suite No. 1

BIZET: “Intermezzo” from Carmen, Suite No. 1

BIZET: “Seguedille” from Carmen, Suite No. 1

BIZET: “Habañera” from Carmen, Suite No. 2

BIZET: “Chanson du Toréador” from Carmen, Suite No. 2

BIZET: “Nocturne” from Carmen, Suite No. 2

BIZET: “Les Toréadors” from Carmen, Suite No. 1

About Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera connects Utah communities through great live music and is the flagship arts organization of the Intermountain West. USUO's 87 full-time symphony musicians and five opera Resident Artists perform for more than 400,000 citizens in Utah and the Intermountain region each year, presenting more than 175 symphonic and chamber music performances; week-long runs of four fully produced operas; and music education programs for students and adult learners. The organization's statewide service includes tours featuring outdoor performances against the backdrop of Utah's natural beauty as well as education offerings—most recently, the six-stop Music Elevated Tour in August 2023.

Founded in 1940 and one of just 17 year-round professional orchestras in the U.S., the Utah Symphony performs at downtown Salt Lake City's Maurice Abravanel Hall, at its Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City, in Utah Opera productions, and at venues throughout the state of Utah. The symphony has embarked on seven international tours and performed at Carnegie Hall in 2016 in honor of its 75th anniversary season. The orchestra's celebrated recording legacy includes more than 100 recordings; in April 2023, its latest album featuring Messiaen's Des canyons aux étoiles—a work inspired by three scenic Utah locations—was released to great international acclaim. Thierry Fischer, who led the Utah Symphony as Music Director from 2014 to 2023, was named Music Director Emeritus beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Since 1978, Utah Opera has provided citizens with distinguished and entertaining productions at Salt Lake City's historic Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre—showcasing emerging and established artists, celebrating traditional works, and championing new works and the American operatic tradition. Utah Opera is one of just six opera companies in the U.S. with full production capabilities, including in-house costume design, set building, and props studios; the company currently has costumes for 50 productions and 19 full sets in its inventory. Utah Opera's Resident Artist program is nationally recognized for providing invaluable career-training opportunities for professional singers and collaborative pianists.

USUO leads in music education, with interactive and immersive education programs that engage and inspire tomorrow's musicians and music-lovers. In the community and in classrooms, these programs serve 130,000 students annually and reach every school district in Utah on a three-year rotation.

For more information about Utah Symphony | Utah Opera and its Deer Valley Music Festival, visit usuo.org, utahsymphony.org, utahopera.org, and deervalleymusicfestival.org.

