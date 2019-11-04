Utah Symphony Presents Stravinsky's THE RITE OF SPRING

The Utah Symphony Masterworks series continues with Maestro Fischer and guest pianists Till Fellner and Jason Hardink in bringing Stravinsky's much loved "The Rite of Spring" and "The White-Browed Robin-Chat" to life. The performance will also continue Utah Symphony's multimedia experience of Olivier Messiaen's "Des canyons aux étoiles." Tickets are priced from $10-$92 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

The November 22 & 23 concert programs begin with Haydn's Symphony No. 10. Known universally as one of the towering concertos of his catalogue, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 follows with guest pianist Till Fellner. Messiaen's "The White-Browed Robin-Chat" comes next with Utah's Tracy Aviary and NHMU partnering with Utah Symphony to reconnect us to the wild, Principal Keyboard Jason Hardink will mimic the trance-like song of the Heuglin's robin. Closing the program is Stravinsky's famed "The Rite of Spring." Known as the shock heard round the world after its premiere in 1913 the unfamiliar sound enraged the audience so much they became a violent mob. After more than a century" The Rite of Spring" is thrillingly listenable to modern ears.

Guest Pianist Till Fellner is a Clara Haskil Competition winner, has made appearances all over the globe, and will be making his Utah Symphony debut with Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20. Utah Symphony Principal Keyboard Jason Hardink's recent debut at Weill Recital Hall was lauded by "The New York Times" for its audacious programming and his pianism demonstrating "abandon and remarkable clarity" and a "capacity for tenderness and grace."

Utah's Tracy Aviary and NHMU will be partnering with Utah Symphony for the November 22 & 23 program in transforming Messiaen's "The White-Browed Robin-Chat" from "Des canyons aux étoiles" into a visually stunning experience that highlights Utah's ethereal beauty.

Pre-concert Lecture

A pre-concert lecture free to all ticket holders will take place at all Masterworks Series performances in Abravanel Hall's First Tier Room 45 minutes prior to each performance.

Lobby Fest Performance

Enjoy Lobby Fest performances 30 minutes before the performance in the lobby by members of our Youth Guild.

Finishing Touches Open Rehearsal

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Utah Symphony during our Finishing Touches Open Rehearsal at 10 AM on November 22. Selections for the rehearsal will be chosen from repertoire for this week's concerts at the discretion of the conductor. Complimentary baked goods and coffee are available in the lobby prior to the rehearsal. Seating for open rehearsals is General Admission on the orchestra level of Abravanel Hall.

PROGRAMS:

The Utah Symphony presents

Masterworks 6 - The Rite of Spring

November 22, 2019 | 10 AM | Abravanel Hall (Finishing Touches Rehearsal)

November 22 & 23, 2019 | 7:30 PM | Abravanel Hall

Thierry Fischer, conductor

Till Fellner, piano (Mozart)

Jason Hardink, piano (Messiaen)

HAYDN: Symphony No. 10

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 20

MESSIAEN: "The White-Browed Robin-Chat" from Des canyons aux étoiles

STRAVINSKY: The Rite of Spring

Tickets are priced from $10 to $92 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the performance.





