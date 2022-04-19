Utah Opera Announces 2022-23 Resident Artists

Utah Opera has announced its 2022-23 season resident artists-four vocalists and one pianist who have been selected through national auditions to spend nine intensive months with Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. The diverse group of performers includes soprano Jasmine Rodriguez, mezzo-soprano Winona Martin, tenor Jehú Otero, baritone Tshilidzi Ndou, and pianist Laura Bleakley.

During their time with the company, the resident artists participate in vocal and dramatic coaching sessions; workshops on important aspects of operatic performance, such as stage deportment, movement, and language study; and master classes with renowned opera professionals. They also perform in Utah Opera's main stage productions at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, with the Utah Symphony, and at education programs and community concerts throughout the state. The program prepares talented early-career singers and pianists for the rigorous and professional music world-and, the artists become an important part of the fabric of our community, introducing Utah students and citizens of all ages to the lively and exciting world of opera. Past graduates of the resident artists program have gone on to major international careers.

Soprano Jasmine Rodriguez is a Latinx crossover artist from Santa Fe Springs, California. She received a bachelor's degree in vocal performance from Chapman University and a master's degree in musical theatre and opera performance from Arizona State University. She is an Encouragement Award winner from the 2020 Met Opera National Council Auditions. Most recently, she covered the role of Michaela in Arizona Opera's production of Carmen and performed Musetta in Chandler Opera Company's inaugural performance of La Bohème. "I have such a passion for bringing opera to underexposed communities," says Rodriguez. "I am thrilled that this is of value to Utah Opera as it makes opera more accessible to anyone who wishes to enjoy it."

Mezzo-soprano Winona Martin was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She is the Jost J. and Reine C. Fleck Opera Scholar at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where she will earn her master's degree in opera performance this spring. Her notable recent roles include Nancy (Albert Herring), Sesto (La clemenza di Tito), The Mother (Thumbprint), and El gato (El gato con botas). Ms. Martin has had significant success in competitions, including the Shreveport Opera Mary J. Smith Singer of the Year, Denver Lyric Opera Guild, Regional and National NATS, National Opera Association's Carolyn Bailey Argento, and Classical Singer competitions. Most recently, she was named an Encouragement Award Winner at the Rocky Mountain Region of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition. This summer, she joins renowned Wolf Trap Opera as a Studio Artist, where she will sing the role of Mrs. McLean in Carlisle Floyd's Susannah. "I can't wait to learn from and alongside the incredible artists that Utah Opera brings to their stage," shares Martin. "And after living in Colorado for six years, I'm also incredibly excited to return to the beautiful western United States and explore the beautiful Utah landscape!"

Tenor Jehú Otero, from Puerto Rico, completed his master's degree at Rice University and two bachelor's degrees at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music. He was a District Winner of the Laffont Competition (2021) in Puerto Rico. He has sung the roles of Tamino in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, Pane in Cavalli's La Calisto, Mr. Erlanson in the Sondheim's A Little Night Music, and Miles Zegner in Proving Up, among others. He has sung with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, Houston Grand Opera, and Pro Arte Musical, and will soon debut as Bazile at the Kennedy Center with Lafayette Opera's production of Silvain by Grétry and in Lafayette Opera's Concert Spirituel aux Caríbes at The Kennedy Center. Jehú will also debut the role of John in the world premiere of the opera ¿Y los pasteles? by Johanny Navarro. Jehú is a founding member of Fourte Guitar Quartet. "I feel enthusiastic and humbled for the opportunity to grow as an artist at USUO, but I'm especially proud to represent the voice of my people, the pearl of the Caribbean, Puerto Rico," states Otero.

Baritone Tshilidzi Ndou is from Johannesburg, South Africa. He holds a bachelor's degree in vocal performance, a diploma in music from NWU, South Africa, and a performer's diploma in voice, from Southern Methodist University, where he is currently pursuing his master's degree in vocal performance. Tshilidzi has performed roles including Count Almaviva in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, Mr. Webb in Ned Rorem's Our Town, Luther Billis in Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific, and Guglielmo in Mozart's Cosi fan tutte, among others. Tshilidzi was named District Winner and Western Region Encouragement Award Winner at the 2021 MONCA competition; First Place District Winner at the Mary E. Singletary NVAC, 2021; and First Place at NATS National, 2020. "I'm delighted to share my talent with Utah Opera's entire community and to teach kids what opera means to me and to the world," says Ndou. "I'm also exited to play roles in The Daughter of the Regiment and Rigoletto."

Hawaii-born pianist Laura Bleakley received her master's degree in collaborative piano at the University of Houston, where she's currently a doctoral candidate. She received her bachelor's degree in organ and piano performance from the University of Puget Sound. Bleakley has won competitions in both instruments. including the MTNA State Piano Solo Competition, first alternate in the MTNA Chamber Music Competition regionals, and the American Guild of Organists Competition. She has performed on National Public Radio's From the Top, was featured in Houston Public Media's Skyline Sessions, and recorded an album of rare Russian art songs for KNS Classical. She was a Festival Artist with Opera Saratoga for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and has been resident artist at Opera in the Heights since 2019. She is joining Opera Theatre of Saint Louis this summer as an apprentice pianist. "I'm excited to take the next step in my musical development, along with my fellow resident artists, especially in such a beautiful area with lots of hiking!" shares Bleakley.

The resident artists will join Utah Opera in September 2022.