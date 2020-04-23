Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre has announced the cancellation of its 2020 season.

"After receiving the COVID safety timeline from Utah Governor Gary Herbert and conversations with our health department, it is abundantly clear that even with the best laid plans for social distancing, quarantine, and sanitizing, it will be impossible to guarantee the safety of our Company members as well as our patrons during this pandemic," the company said in a statement.

All patrons who have purchased tickets should click here for more information.

Watch Michael Ballam, Founding General Director, make the announcement in the video message below:



