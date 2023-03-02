Tuacahn Spring Concerts Set To Dazzle With Tributes To Bruce Springsteen, The Bee Gees And More!

Over the course of the next two months, Tuacahn will share its sought-after stage space with more than a dozen different artistic groups, each with their own musical style and unique stories to share with the thousands filling the seats in this glorious Outdoor Amphitheatre.



It's a little tradition Tuacahn calls the spring concert series, and every year is bigger than the year before. Bigger names, bigger crowds, more variety in sound.



"We're in a really great place with this series," said Jeff Martin, concert programmer for Tuacahn. "It's well attended, there's a lot of enthusiasm and most of them sell out, to be honest."



This year's lineup is no exception to the reputation Tuacahn has for bringing an eclectic mix of musical genres to the stage. From the movement and dance of Lindsey Stirling to the 'Grits and Glamour' of veteran recording artists Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan and more, there is definitely something here that everyone can enjoy.



For a complete list of concerts, show dates, and ticket prices, log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 to purchase tickets.



British Rock Royalty - 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10

Now you can enjoy music from some of the greatest rock legends across the pond while never leaving the continent when renown Las Vegas front man Brody Dolyniuk and his band pay tribute to the British Rock Royalty. You'll feel like you've witnessed a concert by The Who, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Queen and Led Zeppelin all rolled into one. Tickets start at $20.



Bruce in the USA - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Presenting a high-energy, extremely accurate depiction of a Bruce Springsteen concert, this is more than just another tribute - it's an experience all its own. Filled with classic Springsteen hits you know and love, you'll be rocking, rolling, and loving every minute of it. Tickets start at $15.



Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16

If you loved hits like "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Stayin' Alive" and more, this is the tribute for you! Complete with dazzling imagery and big screen video clips, as well as the subtle nuances of the Bee Gees softer poetic ballads, "Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees" does it all. Tickets start at $19.



Grits and Glamour: Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan - 8 p.m. Friday, March 17

With more than 28 top 10 hits, 18 million records sold and 12 No. 1 songs between the two of them, Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan are a force to be reckoned with. Whether they're crooning in the middle of a honky tonk or celebrating on stage in front of Tuacahn's red rock backdrop, they do it all with a style and flair that fits with their tour name: Grits and Glamour. Tickets start at $20.



Three Dog Night - 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18

For a group that is now in its fifth decade of entertaining audiences around the globe, Three Dog Night has managed to fully embrace the here and now, while being true to its past. With the band's music featured in a bevy of TV commercials and films, classic tunes like "Mamma Told Me (Not To Come)" and "Joy to the World" are part of current pop culture as well as musical history. Get a glimpse of all this remarkable group has to offer with tickets starting at just $30.



Night Ranger - 8 p.m. Friday, March 24

17 million albums sold worldwide and performing across more than 4,000 stages, Tuacahn audiences will love the sounds of Night Ranger - sounds that ring true to the arena rock sound, but go beyond it as well. The band is now set to release its 12th studio album titled "ATBPO" (And the Band Played On). Tickets to this fantastic live show start at $30. Or take advantage of the VIP Tour Package that includes premium seating, pre-show meet and greet, limited edition merch and more.



Air Supply - 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Known for stellar harmonies and an original songwriting style, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply are thrilled to be back beneath the red rocks, bringing their music to life for a portion of their fans. Tickets to see this world-renowned duo start at just $32.



Doobie Others - 8 p.m. Friday, March 31

When you can't see the Doobie Brothers, there's nobody who brings their sound to life like the Doobie Others. It's not just a clever spin on the original band's name, this tribute group features seven highly acclaimed professional musicians recreating the Doobie Brothers sounds everyone loves. From hits like "Takin' it to the Streets" to "Minute by Minute", you can expect to hear your favorite song in this amazing set list. Tickets start at just $15.



Neal McCoy - 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1

If you're wondering if Neal McCoy is bringing his A-game to the Tuacahn spring concert lineup, his platinum-certified album title says it all: No Doubt About It. With 15 studio albums since 1993, Neal McCoy is proud of the fact that no two of his shows are the same - and people love all the variations. Tickets start at $30 for this country music star.



The Redeemer with Jenny Oaks Baker - 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Celebrate the Easter season with a spiritual, stirring performance by GRAMMY-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and Emmy Award-winning composer and conductor Kurt Bestor. Joined by Broadway actor and tenor Dallyn Vail Bayles and Tony Award-winning soprano Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, popular bass Preston Yates and talented cellist Sarah Noelle Baker this Christ-centered evening of music includes performances by the Southwest Symphony and The Southern Utah Heritage Choir. Tickets start at $20.



Brass Transit - 8 p.m. Friday, April 7

Bringing together eight of the most talented and award-winning musicians, Brass Transit is excited to continue its purpose of paying tribute to one of the most successful pop/rock groups of all time: Chicago. They recently released their first album, taking Chicago hits from the 1970s and recording them with horns for a fresh take on some of these iconic songs. Tickets to this spellbinding performance start at just $20.



Jeff Foxworthy - 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14

He knows he's a red-neck, and he has some sure-fire ways to tell if you're one too. Back for another two-date stint at Tuacahn, Jeff Foxworthy is among the most respected and successful comedians in the country. And local crowds can't get enough of him either. Tickets start at just $60 for an evening of memorable moments and side-splitting laughs.



Lindsey Stirling - 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Combining the artistry of music and movement in a way that is truly unique, Lindsey Stirling will be playing and dancing her way across the Tuacahn stage, much to the delight of throngs of fans. Driven by dreams and fearless enough to keep on climbing, Stirling became one of the 21st century's most innovative stars. Come witness the beauty that is her take on artistic entertainment with tickets start at $60. Or checkout one of several VIP packages online for an even more up-close-and-personal experience.