Tuacahn Sale Offers Smart Savings, Just In Time For School

This time of year, it feels like it's all about backpacks, pencil boxes and new shoes for school, but we've got an even better idea if you're into shopping sales — and this one doesn't include any homework!



Get up to 50 percent off select dates of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Tarzan during Tuacahn's Back to School Sale Aug. 14 to Sept. 13.



“This is a great time of year to spend some quality time with your family, since the beginning of a new school year has a way of reminding us how quickly everyone is growing up,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “It's never too soon to spend time making memories.”



Whether those memories come at the hand of a sweet and spectacular story that is just as much heart-warming as it is mouth-watering in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, or the tale of two worlds, one family in Tarzan, or one man's achingly beautiful journey to be to be accepted in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, there is so much to choose from in this back-to-school sale.



“You can't get a better mix of musicals on one stage,” Finck said. “And the earlier start times in the fall make it even easier to catch one of these amazing productions, even on a school night!”



Beginning in September, shows begin at 8 p.m. In October showtime is 7:30 p.m.



“Getting ready for back-to-school can be expensive. At Tuacahn we are happy to offer a deal to the community as our way of giving just a little bit back,” Finck said.



Get your tickets during the Back to School sale Aug. 14 to Sept. 13 by calling the box office at 435-652-3300 or online at www.tuacahn.org.