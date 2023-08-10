Tuacahn Sale Offers Smart Savings, Just In Time For School

Get up to 50 percent off select dates of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Tarzan during Tuacahn's Back to School Sale.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 2 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Sundance Summer Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Sundance Summer Theatre
PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November Photo 4 PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

Tuacahn Sale Offers Smart Savings, Just In Time For School

This time of year, it feels like it's all about backpacks, pencil boxes and new shoes for school, but we've got an even better idea if you're into shopping sales — and this one doesn't include any homework!
 
Get up to 50 percent off select dates of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Tarzan during Tuacahn's Back to School Sale Aug. 14 to Sept. 13.
 
“This is a great time of year to spend some quality time with your family, since the beginning of a new school year has a way of reminding us how quickly everyone is growing up,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “It's never too soon to spend time making memories.”
 
Whether those memories come at the hand of a sweet and spectacular story that is just as much heart-warming as it is mouth-watering in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, or the tale of two worlds, one family in Tarzan, or one man's achingly beautiful journey to be to be accepted in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, there is so much to choose from in this back-to-school sale.
 
“You can't get a better mix of musicals on one stage,” Finck said. “And the earlier start times in the fall make it even easier to catch one of these amazing productions, even on a school night!”
 
Beginning in September, shows begin at 8 p.m. In October showtime is 7:30 p.m.
 
“Getting ready for back-to-school can be expensive. At Tuacahn we are happy to offer a deal to the community as our way of giving just a little bit back,” Finck said.
 
Get your tickets during the Back to School sale Aug. 14 to Sept. 13 by calling the box office at 435-652-3300 or online at www.tuacahn.org.




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Review: BEETLEJUICE at the Eccles Theater is Eye-Popping Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at the Eccles Theater is Eye-Popping

The national tour of BEETLEJUICE, now playing at the Eccles Theater, is an eye-popping spectacle that tickles the funny bone and warms the soul.

2
Review: Hale Centre Theatres CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Thriller is Enthrallingly Enigmatic Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Thriller is Enthrallingly Enigmatic

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, currently playing on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage, is a straight play murder mystery thriller (not the recent Broadway musical) that skillfully weaves the tale of a deception just as clever as but much more sinister than anything Frank Abagnale, Jr. employed. This is a top-drawer production of an enthrallingly enigmatic play that happily hasn’t been oversaturated in the public consciousness. It’s the perfect activity for fall’s arrival.

3
Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Tickets on Sale Now Photo
Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera’s highly-anticipated 2023-24 season went on sale with best-available main-floor seats for most performances available at just $25 for a limited time.

4
PEPPA PIGS SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November Photo
PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party! will be bringing back the loveable, cheeky little piggy in a brand-new interactive production filled with dancing, singing and puddle jumping. The live, family-friendly show will be coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on Saturday, November 4, at 2 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts Video Video: First Look at THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Tuacahn Center For the Arts
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Cook Theater @Liahona Academy (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-9/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (6/30-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coriolanus
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You