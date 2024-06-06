INTO THE WOODS to be Presented at On Pitch Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Pitch Performing Arts will present the classic musical "Into the Woods," reimagined with a delightful 1950s twist. The production will run from June 21 to July 13 on their Main Stage, promising to captivate audiences with its magical transformation.



Directed by the talented Kristie Post Wallace, this production of "Into the Woods" promises to break the mold and shatter the status quo. "Magic exists in this world. This production is set to shatter the status quo," Wallace remarked. "The witch does it through manipulation. Cinderella gets caught in the status quo of the lower and upper class. The Baker and Baker's wife are wrestling with it." With its unique setting and timeless story, this show is sure to leave audiences wanting more magic from these woods.



The production boasts an incredible creative team, including:

Costume Design: Kennedy Miller

Set Design: Bailey Porter

Choreography: Hunter Williams

Music Direction: Travis Clark

Prop Design: Anna Graff Rice



With two casts bringing the story to life, this family-friendly show is set to be a hit for all ages.



**Special ASL Night**

OPPA! is dedicated to making theatre accessible for everyone. On June 27th, there will be a special ASL night with interpreters available during the show, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the magic of "Into the Woods."



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com



