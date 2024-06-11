Repertory Dance Theatre Invites Families To Wiggle-Friendly Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For over 25 years, Repertory Dance Theatre has delighted children and families with "wiggle-friendly" interactive performances through the Ring Around the Rose series at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. This long-standing tradition continues in the 2024-2025 season, bringing a diverse lineup of talented artists and genres to create engaging and accessible experiences for audiences of all ages. Join in at the Rose Wagner as they celebrate the joy of performing arts in a fun and interactive way!



Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) has scheduled nine performances to fall on the second Saturday of each month from September through May. Continuing to feature local performing arts groups each month, audiences of all ages are invited to watch and participate in the arts firsthand. Tickets are just $6/person or $20 for a family of four. Patrons can get an additional 30% off by purchasing a flex package of at least six performances.



Engaging and entertaining groups like Tablado Flamenco, Pygmalion Productions, Chitrakaavya Dance, and Repertory Dance Theatre will grace the stage and invite audiences to experience their art forms in a whole new way. Talented young artists from groups like Flavakids Crew, Tanner Dance, and South Valley Creative Dance will present inspiring and interactive performances for all ages.



RDT will continue the tradition of wiggle-friendly performances and looks forward to engaging audiences throughout the season. For the full line-up, see below or visit rdtutah.org/ring-around-the-rose.

