Tuacahn Launches Annual Black Friday Sale Featuring Discounted Tickets

There is only one thing better than seeing three amazing Broadway-level productions in Tuacahn’s beautiful Outdoor Amphitheatre, and that is seeing those three musicals at a discounted price!



Beginning Nov. 1, Tuacahn is hosting its annual Black Friday Sale, offering the lowest price on 2025 Broadway season packages. Save up to 30 percent on tickets to Disney’s The Little Mermaid, The Wizard of Oz and Newsies, with packages starting at just $81.



“This is truly the best time to secure tickets to the upcoming season,” says Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “Celebrating our 30th anniversary makes this upcoming year even more special; it’s going to be a season you don’t want to miss.”



In addition to getting first dibs at selecting seats in Tuacahn’s stunning red rock amphitheater, season package holders receive other benefits including advanced notice of special offers and a souvenir collectible pin.



“This season is all about highlighting some of our favorite productions from the past 30 years, and we can’t wait for guests to experience what Tuacahn has to offer, whether they’re coming for the first time, or the 30th time,” says Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn.



The Tuacahn Black Friday sale kicks off Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 2. Get all the details, and purchase tickets at www.Tuacahn.org/BlackFriday



