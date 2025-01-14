Tuacahn Extends Its 2025-2026 Season With Two More Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After announcing a spectacular 30th anniversary lineup of Broadway-level musicals in its iconic Outdoor Amphitheatre, Tuacahn is adding two professional productions in the Indoor Hafen Theatre to the mix, a move that extends the 2025 season to include Elf the Musical as this year’s Christmas show, and a spring production of the wildly popular Million Dollar Quartet in early 2026.



“We’ve been looking to expand our season to include a spring show for some time, and we can’t think of a better way to kick things off than Million Dollar Quartet,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn.



This high-energy production first hit the Indoor Hafen stage back in 2018 and was quickly heralded as an absolute must-see. Featuring the unparalleled musical workings of some of the biggest names in rock and roll history — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins — it’s a legendary jam session you have to see to believe.



“There’s just nothing like it,” said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. “All of the actors play their instruments live on stage… it’s like being at a rock concert, but even better because you get all the emotion of the storyline, along with hits like ‘Blue Suede Shoes,’ ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ ‘Walk the Line” and more.”



A few months before those rock legends take the stage, the Indoor Hafen Theatre will welcome back everyone’s favorite over-sized elf, Buddy, in the popular film-turned-stage musical, Elf the Musical.



Lauded as being hilarious and heartwarming, this stage adaptation tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan who was raised by elves in the North Pole before setting out in search of his birth father in New York City. In the process of finding his family, he helps everyone rediscover the true meaning of Christmas along the way.



“Christmas is such a magical time of year here in our beautiful canyon,” said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. “Having an indoor musical like Elf fits so perfectly with our other festive offerings.”

Get your tickets to these two fantastic productions now! Season packages are now available that include Elf the Musical and Million Dollar Quartet, as well as The Wizard of Oz, Newsies and Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Those who purchased season packages for the three outdoor musicals will also have the option to add the two Indoor Hafen shows to their package at a special discount through Feb. 1. Go online or call 435-652-3300 for more details.



Comments