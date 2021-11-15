Tuacahn Announces Black Friday Sale

Just on the heels of one of Tuacahn's biggest years to date, the 2022 Tuacahn lineup is coming in hot, featuring a chimney-sweep-dancing, white-rabbit-chasing, multi-colored-coat-wearing, that'll-be-the-day-singing, red-nose-shining kind of a season that will leave you in awe.

Beginning Nov. 15, don't miss your chance to get up to 35 percent off single ticket prices when you purchase a season package to Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Wonderland, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring David Archuletta as Joseph through Sept. 3, along with The Buddy Holly Story and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer during Tuacahn's Black Friday sale through Nov. 29.

"People are going to love it," says Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. "Some of these shows are familiar - and very popular - and others are going to be a huge surprise to a lot of people when they find out how fun they are."

Looking for the perfect way to round out your weekend getaway this summer? How about a chance to make some family memories in the shadow of Tuacahn's signature red rock canyon? Or maybe you'd just like to dodge the cargo ship crisis this Christmas. No matter the reason, give the gift that doesn't have to be shipped with Tuachan season packages sent directly to your email.

In addition to first dibs on seats and performance dates, season package holders get a host of other amazing benefits, including early access and 20 percent off most concerts during 2022.

Packages start at just $56. So mark your calendar for Nov. 15-29 and get ready for a season of a million memories at Tuacahn. Find out more at www.tuacahn.org