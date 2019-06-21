The Utah Symphony To Celebrate Kander & Ebb At Deer Valley Music Festival

Broadway stars Debbie Gravitte, Morgan James and Hugh Panaro will celebrate the work of Kander and Ebb with the Utah Symphony on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, with Randall Craig Fleischer as conductor. Tickets to the performance start at $38 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Debbie Gravitte is a Tony Award-Winning Broadway actress and singer who has earned her stardom time and time again, frequenting the musical industry in more ways than one. Her Broadway career boasts roles in many musicals, some of which being "Perfectly Frank", "Ain't Broadway Grand", "Chicago" and "Les Misérables". She has a nightclub act that she's performed around the world, and in addition she's performed with over 175 orchestras worldwide.

Morgan James is a graduate of The Juilliard School in New York City and a singer, songwriter, and actress who has appeared in Broadway productions such as "Motown: The Musical", "Godspell" and "The Addams Family". She has released several studio albums and has become well-known for her multiple musical collaborations with the jazz collective Postmodern Jukebox.

Hugh Panaro is a Broadway fan-favorite, well-known for his roles as both Raoul and the Phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera", a feat that few have accomplished. He has also performed separately as both Marius and Jean Valjean in various productions of "Les Misérables", and most recently he assumed the lead in the off-Broadway production of "Sweeney Todd". He continuously travels across the United States and Canada to perform with different symphonies.

Randall Craig Fleischer is an accomplished American conductor, having served as a guest conductor for national as well as international orchestras, including the Israel Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra and others. He is currently the music director of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, Anchorage Symphony, and Youngstown Symphony orchestras.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's 16th season of the Deer Valley Music Festival comprises 19 performances over seven weeks with performances in a variety of venues featuring a wide array of music styles, including musical theater, folk, classic rock, films in concert, and more. The 16th anniversary of the festival will focus on celebrating the local community, donors, and supporters through a variety of pop-up ensemble performances at existing summer events and venues throughout the community.





