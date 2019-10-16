Tanner Dance Lights Up The Stage At RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE season continues with Tanner Dance on November 9, 2019. Celebrating the art of creative dance, this Utah dance staple will present an interactive show for all ages at both 11:00 am and a special added show at 1:00 pm.

Tanner Dance will present "SOMETHING TO SAY" inspired by famous sayings and proverbs from across the world. Dancers from the University of Utah Virginia Tanner Creative Dance Studio will be bringing cultural proverbs to life through dance. Come see this charming and family friendly show featuring an entertaining variety of ages, music and movement. Audience members will be invited to dance along with performers and enjoy dancers finding importance in "something to say."



Confident that the use of wholesome creative activity allows young people of all ages to develop alert minds, healthy bodies, and strong character, Virginia Tanner established the Tanner Dance Program in 1937. Her founding philosophy has become an enduring legacy of over eight decades. Today, the program complements and extends the University of Utah's mission of teaching, research and service, serving more than 40,000 students annually on campus and at satellite locations, as well as in elementary schools and community centers throughout Utah.

Come celebrate and enjoy some of Utah's most talented young dancers.





