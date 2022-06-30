THE GREAT SALT LAKE FRINGE FESTIVAL 2022 Begins July 28

The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back, and it begins in less than a month's time. This year's festival, from July 28 to Aug. 7, will be all in-person, with a total of two dozen shows in downtown Salt Lake City.

Festival co-director Shianne Gray said: "This year, we have 24 live, in-person shows, all within walking distance at The Gateway. We've got an excellent line-up of local and out-of-town artists, including well-known local companies and Fringe veterans like An Other Theatre Company, Wasatch Theatre Company, and Grassroots Shakespeare Company, out-of-town artists like Amuse Bouche Productions from Denver and Andrew Frank from Seattle, and an exciting lineup of Fringe newcomers."

Fringe co-director Jay Perry added: "The Fringe is very happy to be partnering with The Gateway again this year, utilizing five spaces: four theaters and a box office."

Perry also spoke about the movement of the festival back to all in-person shows this year.

"Two years ago everything went online, and last year we had a hybrid Fringe which a lot of people loved," he said. "Interestingly, this year's entries were overwhelmingly requests for in-person shows. It's clear that artists and theatergoers are ready to return to in-person events, and we're committed to doing so as safely as possible."

The two also spoke about what they feel Fringe adds to the local theater scene.

"Fringe is the forge for independent theater and performing arts in Utah," Perry said. "We exist to lift up artists and to provide audiences a chance to experience new, cutting-edge work happening in our community."

"The Fringe has been a wonderful addition to the SLC theatre scene because it allows artists and companies a space to experiment and try new material in a welcoming atmosphere with enthusiastic audiences," Gray said.

She added: "The Great Salt Lake Fringe is one of the only theatrical experiences in Utah that lets you see a classical Greek tragedy, a stand-up comedy show, an avant-garde dance piece, the world premiere of a new play, and much more within the span of an afternoon."

Both recommend getting tickets in advance, as the festival gets more and more popular.

Gray said: "We encourage audiences to check out the full lineup of shows when tickets go on sale on Friday, July 1, and our biggest piece of advice for potential Fringe-goers is to see as much as you can!"

"We definitely encourage people to take a look at the full lineup, and come to see and support as many artists as you can!" Perry said. "We have our annual opening night event on July 28th where audiences can meet the artists, and catch a glimpse of the shows they might be interested in seeing. Location is TBA, so keep an eye on our website for more details." The website address is greatsaltlakefringe.org.

Fringe attendees should also look for discounts and special offers within The Gateway that will be presented in conjuction with the festival.

For the safety of our audiences and artists, the Fringe will comply with all local public health recommendations, and masks are recommended and encouraged for festival audiences. We are doing this on the honor system, and ask that patrons please not attend any show if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are feeling unwell.