THE BIG QUIET World Premiere to be Presented at PYGmalion Theatre Company

PYGmalion Theatre Company will continue its 2024/2025 season with the world premiere of "The Big Quiet" by Morag Shepherd, directed by Tamara Howell, from Feb. 21 to March 8 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts located at 138 West Broadway in downtown Salt Lake City.

The show features Juls Marino as Sister Garcia and Lily Hilden as Sister Roberts.

Sister Garcia and Sister Roberts are companions in San Diego, California in 2005. The entire play takes place in their missionary apartment, where we see their relationship evolve, devolve, and erupt as they wrestle with the confines of the rules, and determine their relationship with food, fasting, and God.

Shepherd, who is originally from Scotland, received her MA from Brigham Young University. She currently serves as one of the producers of Sackerson, and is the artistic director of Immigrant's Daughter Theatre, both based out of Salt Lake City. Shepherd is a proud member of the Plan-B writers' lab, where her plays "My Brother Was a Vampire," "Flora Meets a Bee" (NEA recipient), and "Not One Drop" (David Ross Fetzer grant recipient) have been performed. She sits on the board of Lil Poppet Productions, and frequently directs for both PYGmalion Theatre and Hart Theater Company.

Shepherd's site-specific play "Cherry Wine in Paper Cups" was performed outside the Salt Lake City Library in 2020, and at the University of California, Irvine in 2022. Her immersive play, "A Brief Waltz in a Little Room" was presented throughout 2019 in Salt Lake City (included in 'The Utah Review' top ten moments of 2019), as part of a collaboration with Umbrella Theatre Company and the Utah Arts Alliance. Her play "Do You Want to See Me Naked" (Critics Choice Award, and Best Solo Performance, top ten moments of Utah Enlightenment 2017) has been performed in Salt Lake City, Tucson, and The United Solo Festival in New York City.

Her recent directing credits include "Last Lists of My Mad Mother" by Julie Jensen at PYGmalion Theatre, "Misery" by William Goldman at Westminster University, and "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds" by Paul Zindel and "The Beauty Queen of Leenane" by Martin McDonagh at Hart Theater Company. Immigrant's Daughter Theatre will be taking "My Brother Was a Vampire" to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, performing at the Niddry with the SpaceUK, in August 2025.

