¿TE VAS? Comes to Salt Lake City Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The RDT Link Series will present ¿Te vas?, a groundbreaking multidisciplinary production by Ballet Opéra de Guerra. Running from November 7th to 9th, 2024, at the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre, this compelling performance integrates dance, opera, poetry, music, and theater to explore the critical issue of domestic violence and its far-reaching impact on the Salt Lake community.

¿Te vas? is choreographed with Melissa Younker, Kellie St. Pierre, Natalie Border, Mads Ward, Masio Sangster, and Grace Smith. The production features artistic direction and choreography by Rebekah JoAnn Guerra, with dramaturgy by Israeli psychotherapist Roni Maislish. Musical direction is provided by Briana Gillet, alongside contributions from music collaborators Carina Gillet, Karley Swallow, Nathaniel Skinner, Jean Lobrot, and Daniel Young. The film direction and cinematography is by Ryan Ross.

Drawing inspiration from Myriam Moscona’s poem “Negro Marfil” and Vivaldi’s Violin and Cello concertos, ¿Te vas? delves into the emotional complexities of relationships through the characters John I, II, III and Raina I, II, III. The performance examines the spectrum of empathy and apathy in response to domestic violence, highlighting the domestic politics that shape our relationships.

This production also features vital community collaborations with My Auntie's House: Utah Beit Noam Project and Salt Lake Acting Company.

¿Te vas? is generously sponsored by Z.A.P (Zoo Arts and Parks), the National Endowment for the Arts, the Salt Lake Arts Council, and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums. Additionally, it is fiscally sponsored by the Utah Film Center, making all donations tax deductible.

For those interested in supporting the furthering of this project and art activism in Salt Lake City, donations can be made by emailing Rebekah JoAnn Guerra at rebekah@balletoperadeguerra.com

Tickets are available for purchase at Salt Lake County Arts. For more information, visit www.balletoperadeguerra/bogpresesents and follow us on Instagram at @balletoperadeguerra.

Comments