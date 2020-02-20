Salt Lake Acting Company Will Present the World Premiere of FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, presents the world premiere of FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET by Elaine Jarvik. The new work, which marks Jarvik's third play to receive a New Play Sounding Series reading and, subsequently, a full production at SLAC, will run in the Chapel Theatre March 12 through 22, 2020.

On the morning of February 21, 1895, the day after the great man died, Susan B. Anthony shows up on his widow's doorstep. She is there to grieve - but is she also feeling guilty? FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET is an exploration of feminism and race, asking "what compromises should you make in pursuit of a cause?"

"Last March as part of SLAC's New Play Sounding Series, I had the good fortune of hearing an earlier version of "Four Women" read in front of an audience, the kind of audience that is every playwright's dream - engaged, smart and not afraid to ask the kinds of questions that make her rush home to begin rewriting," remarked playwright Jarvik. "Now, a year later, I am thrilled to see the finished play on its feet, with a playwright's dream cast. I hope the play will help us all re-imagine what it was like to be Susan B. Anthony near the end of her life - still optimistic, still conflicted, and still not able to vote."

Comprising the cast are five actors who are all making their respective returns to SLAC. Colleen Baum* (COURSE 86B IN THE CATALOGUE) plays Susan, Latoya Cameron* (FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN) is Zoe, Susanna Florence* (FORM OF A GIRL UKNOWN) is Helen, Tamara Howell (STAG'S LEAP) is Mrs. Stanton, and Yolanda Stange* (SURELY GOODNESS AND MERCY) is Rosetta. Baum, Florence, and Howell all revisit Jarvik's play, having appeared in the New Play Sounding Series reading last year.

The production will be directed by Jason Bowcutt, with scenic design by Justin Ivie, costume design by Spencer Potter, lighting design by cade beck, sound design by Emily Chung, and stage management by Katelyn Limber*.

On the production's official opening night, Friday, March 13, SLAC will present a special fundraising performance of Jarvik's play. The evening will include a pre-show reception as well as a post-show salon-style talkback with the playwright, director, and moderator Ellen Fagg Weist. All proceeds from the evening will go directly to the theatre's community engagement programming. Tickets for that performance are $50 each.

FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET plays SLAC's Chapel Theatre from March 12-22, 2020. Tickets to the special, limited engagement are available online, in person at the SLAC box office, or by calling (801)-363-7522.





