Salt Lake Acting Company Returns to In-Person Theatre with World Premiere of #SLACABARET

Salt Lake Acting Company, Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, presents the world premiere of its "fresh take on the Beehive State," #SLACabaret, from August 11 through September 12. The all-new satire, penned by Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Aaron Swenson, and Amy Wolk, marks SLAC's return to in-person entertainment after temporarily shutting its doors in March, 2020.

#SLACabaret follows four Utahans on a musical journey through the new Salt Lake International Airport: Nia, a Utah newbie; Parker-Avery, an nonconforming individual desperately trying to leave; Hudson, the airport manager who moved to Utah by accident; and Kavin, a young man returning to Utah after several years abroad. Together, they navigate unfamiliar territory-both literally and figuratively-and are joined on their journey by a cast of eclectic characters including "a Karen" named Caren, some 2002 Olympians who can't quite let go of the past; and of course, America's favorite new Real Housewives.

Comprising the cast of #SLACabaret are Salt Lake Acting Company alumni Olivia Custodio* (Streetlight Woodpecker), Mina Sadoon* (SLAC Digital Shorts), Matthew Tripp (Saturday's Voyeur), and Jae Weit* (Pete the Cat). Making their SLAC debuts are Michael Hernandez*, Mack, Niki Rahimi, and Aathaven Tharmarajah. Pedro Flores and Wendy Joseph also make their respective SLAC debuts as production understudies.

As previously mentioned, #SLACabaret is written by multidisciplinary theatre artist Martine Kei Green-Rogers, beloved Utah theatre veteran Aaron Swenson, and multi-Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award-winner Amy Wolk.

SLAC's Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming helms the production. She is joined on the creative team by Michael G. Leavitt (Music Director), Jordan Maria (Choreographer/Assistant Director), Michael Horejsi (Set Designer), SLAC's Producing Director Justin Ivie (Prop Design), Heidi Ortega (Costume Designer), Jesse Portillo** (Lighting Designer), Emily Chung (Sound Designer), Julie Silvestro (Assistant Music Director), Nick Fleming (Guitar), and Spencer Kellogg (Saxophones). Jennie Sant* once again serves as Production Stage Manager and is assisted by Sam Allen*.

Kenny Riches joins the team as Film Director (for the production's virtual capture) through a special partnership with the David Ross Fetzer Foundation for Emerging Artists (aka The Davey Foundation). The production will stream on SLAC Digital from August 28 through September 12, 2021. The streaming cost is $20 per household for a 48-hour viewing window.

#SLACabaret marks the final production of Salt Lake Acting Company's "49 ¾ Season" and the first live audiences at the theatre since February 2020. As previously announced this past spring, the 130-year old former LDS meetinghouse, which SLAC calls home, is currently undergoing major renovations, funded by generous community donations to The Amberlee Fund, which includes the installation of an elevator. Due to a delay outside of SLAC's control, there is no elevator or chairlift access for #SLACabaret, but the elevator will be fully operational once the renovations are fully completed this fall. As a means of making amends to those patrons whom this unfortunate delay affects, Salt Lake Acting Company is offering free streaming access to the production. Those who are interested in taking advantage of this offer are encouraged to contact Accessibility Coordinator Natalie Keezer at Natalie@SaltLakeActingCompany.org.

It should also be noted that Salt Lake Acting Company is requiring proof of full vaccination from all audience members (in addition to its actors and staff). Audience members who aren't able or do not wish to see the production in person for whatever reason, are encouraged to stream #SLACabaret when it arrives on SLAC Digital.

For more information on #SLACabaret, SLAC's Amberlee Fund (the theatre's ongoing capital campaign), and the theatre company's 50th Season lineup, visit SaltLakeActingCompany.org.