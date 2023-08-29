Salt Lake Acting Company Announces 52nd Season Of Shows

Opening the 52nd season is the World Premiere of Can I Say Yes to That Dress? by Sarah Shippobotham. Having been workshopped in SLAC's New Play Sounding Series in 2023, Can I Say Yes to That Dress? is a one-woman show starring professor of acting from the University of Utah, and SLAC jack-of-all-trades, Sarah Shippobotham, who has worked as an actor, director, dialect coach, intimacy coordinator, and now playwright, on stage. The World Premiere production will play in the downstairs Chapel Theatre from September 27th to October 29th, 2023.

Following soon after, SLAC looks forward to sharing Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” This hilarious and heartfelt Theater for Young Audiences production, one of the crown jewels of the celebrated Title I Arts Education Program, is the next in a long line of the annual holiday season tradition of offering world class theatre especially for youth. Playing from December 1st to 30th, 2023 in the upstairs theater.

Our exceptional subscription season then resumes with You Will Get Sick by Noah Diaz, a Regional Premiere playing from February 7th to March 3rd, 2024. Audiences can look forward to laughing through this imaginative and fantastical deep dive on the complexities of being human; an excellent addition to the variety of diverse and interesting work audiences can only find at Salt Lake Acting Company.

The next play of the new season will be Bald Sisters by Vichet Chum, enjoying its Regional Premiere from April 10th to May 5th, 2024. Following a successful (and extended) World Premiere at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, SLAC is proud to welcome back Vichet Chum, another SLAC alum, in their newer capacity as a celebrated playwright, after his appearance as an actor in the SLAC Playwrights' Lab.

The season will conclude with the newest iteration of Salt Lake Acting Company's summer tradition, SLAC's Summer Show 2024. After the wildly successful 2023 production, only time will tell what brilliance finds its way to the stage for summer 2024! One thing is for sure, you won't want to miss it.

Casts and creative teams for SLAC's 52nd Season will be announced at later dates. Season Subscriptions as well as Single Tickets are available now by calling 801-363-7522.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Can I Say Yes to That Dress?

By Sarah Shippobotham

World Premiere

Chapel Theater

September 27 - October 29, 2023

Workshopped in SLAC's 2022/23 New Play Sounding Series

Stuck in a wedding dress changing room, a middle-aged woman questions her life choices and what it really means to be a woman. This hilarious and touching one-person tour de force asks what happens if you feel like you don't fit into the socially accepted norms of femininity and femaleness.

Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!”

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Script and Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wick La Puma

Season Add-on

Upstairs Theater

December 1 - December 30, 2023

Best friends Gerald and Piggie party with the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time, and so begins a day where anything is possible! This holiday season, don't miss the chance to delight the children in your lives (as well as your own inner child) with this vaudevillian musical adventure about friendship.

You Will Get Sick

By Noah Diaz

Regional Premiere

Upstairs Theater

February 7 - March 3, 2024

Meet a young man holding onto a secret and the stranger he pays to listen. This joyous, fantastical, and funny tale explores what it means to live within your own body as you struggle with the hard parts of being human.

Bald Sisters

By Vichet Chum

Regional Premiere

Upstairs Theater

April 10 - May 5, 2024

This moving, funny, and powerful family story pits sister against sister, old against new, right against ritual, and prayer against... karaoke.

SLAC's Summer Show 2024

World Premiere

Upstairs Theater

June 26 - August 18, 2024

Annual summer fun returns to SLAC! What's in store? Only the stranger-than-fiction news cycle will tell. One thing is sure - laughter and celebration will once again take center stage.