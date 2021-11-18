STAR OF WONDER to be Presented at the West Valley Performing Arts Center

The musical Star of Wonder: A New Musical returns to West Valley for a second year, after 2020's successful run. Performances will be held December 4-11, 2021 at the West Valley Performing Arts Center (formerly Harman Theatre). The production showcases a live band and exceptional local cast.

Written by local musician James Conlee and featuring over a dozen favorite Christmas carols, Star of Wonder takes place in Oxford, England during the Christmas of 1919. Jack, a soldier who fought during the entirety of World War I, comes home to see his family for the first time since the war ended. His family is putting on their annual Christmas Festival for the first time in six years, but after his experiences during the war, especially the Christmas Truce of 1914, Jack doesn't want to be a part of it. Will the Spirit of Christmas help heal his heavy heart?

Star of Wonder's journey began 10 years ago with an idea from Conlee and was first staged at the Leona Wagner Black Box Theater in 2019. The last two years have seen the script updated and edited, with the help of Broadway veteran Jeff Whiting and Jill Santoriello, author of the Broadway musical A Tale of Two Cities. "It is a dream come true to be able to see this beautiful story come to life on stage. I'm forever grateful to the many people who have helped shape it over the years into what it is today," stated Conlee.

Directed by Whiting and Conlee, and choreographed by Marilyn Montgomery, the cast includes veterans of Broadway Tours (LES MISERABLES, Miss Saigon) and Hale Centre Theatre regulars. Starring Jimmy Henderson as Jack, Gunnar Russell as Matthew, Brian Neal Clark as Ron, Alison Akin Clark as Margaret, and Bailee Morris as Jack's Mother. Marcus Anderson is music director, with lighting design by Adam Flitton and sound design by Bryce Robinette.

Tickets are available online at www.starofwonder.com and are $25 each, with 10% of all ticket sales being donated to local charities, including Catholic Community Services. Performances will be held December 4, 8, 9 and 11 at 8:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. matinee on December 11. The show lasts approximately 95 minutes, with no intermission. Please do not bring young children or babies to the performance. West Valley Performing Arts Center is located at 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, Utah 84119.