SLUG Picnic Presented By Sparrow Electric Is Tomorrow!

SLUG Mag's first-ever SLUG Picnic Presented By Sparrow Electric is happening tomorrow, Saturday, July 25! Come out to the parking lot of SLUG Mag's new headquarters tomorrow at 5:30 pm to enjoy live performances from Mel Soul & The Messenger, Rocky Lavoie and Jazzy Olivo-all while staying safe and 6 feet apart. In between sets, you can shop at local artisan booths from Cedar Valley Treats and Cinder Ash. Balabe Cuisine will also be there serving up delicious Senegalese food to patrons.

SLUG Mag is committed to hosting a fun and safe event. They have partnered with Waterpocket Distillery to provide hand sanitizer to all attendees, and are doing a raffle to benefit the Salt Lake COVID-19 Mutual Aid Group, whose mission is to facilitate connections across the Salt Lake valley between individuals in need of support due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and individuals offering support to their community. The Salt Lake COVID-19 Mutual Aid Group will be onsite at the event to provide masks and to encourage social distancing.

Goodies from all over Utah that will be included in the fundraiser raffle or in attendee's picnic baskets! This will be a great opportunity to get back out into the community and support local SLC performers, artisans and businesses. People can purchase a picnic spot for up to 6 people (preferably from the same household) to enjoy the show, and receive a complimentary picnic basket filled with goodies from business sponsors. Or bring a small chair to hang out in the back of the lot and enjoy the performance with SLUG's general admission ticket!

