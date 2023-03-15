SIX, MJ, HAMILTON & More Set for 2023-2024 Broadway at the Eccles Season

The 2023-2024 Broadway at the Eccles season has been announced, bringing the best of Broadway to Salt Lake City. The season begins with one week of the timeless classic MY FAIR LADY, nominated for 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival, followed by the smash hit musical based on the songs of ABBA, MAMMA MIA!, and don't lose your head, but Broadway's hottest new ticket, winner of 23 awards in 21/22, SIX, will be in Salt Lake for two weeks. The season continues with the premiere of the most Tony Award®-winning new show of the season MJ, the hit musical sensation that explores the creative mind and collaborative spirit of the legendary artist, Michael Jackson and one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. Our fourth premiere coming to the Eccles will be GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY, featuring the legendary songs of Bob Dylan set in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. And as previously announced, the return of HAMILTON for 5 weeks in the summer of 2024.

"The 23/24 Season is bigger than ever with 7 incredible shows on our season including the much-anticipated Utah premiere of SIX, MJ and HAMILTON coming back for 5 incredible weeks! We really have something for everyone this year and Broadway continues to be an economic engine for downtown Salt Lake City with more than $150 million in economic impact since reopening in the fall of 2021," says Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

Existing subscribers are automatically renewed at the launch of the 23/24 season ensuring their seats for another year.

"Broadway has become the hottest ticket in Salt Lake City and having season tickets is the only way to ensure you get seats to the hottest shows. We will have a limited number of season tickets available for subscription and the best way to get join our family is to get on our season ticket waitlist," said Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

New season ticketholders will be welcomed in June. Broadway at the Eccles encourages those interested in becoming a season ticketholder to join the Waitlist for 23/24 Season Tickets.

The 7-show line-up includes:

MY FAIR LADY

November 12 - 18, 2023

From Lincoln Center Theater which brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher.

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

MAMMA MIA!

December 19 - 24, 2023

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

SIX

January 9 - 21, 2024

(Subscriber week January 9 - 14)

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

MJ

February 27 - March 3, 2024

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Salt Lake City as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Utah premiere at the Eccles Theater in February of 2024.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

April 2 - 7, 2024

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY

June 11 - 16, 2024

GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY is a Tony Award®-winning new musical.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award®-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY

reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

HAMILTON

July 31 - September 1, 2024

(Subscriber week July 31 - August 6)

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.