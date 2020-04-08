SCERA Streams PETER PAN'S GREAT ADVENTURE and ALICE IN WONDERLAND

SCERA is now streaming productions from its Theatre For Young Audiences series, due to its closure because of the current health crisis.

The company will stream Peter Pan's Great Adventure and Alice in Wonderland. Both productions will be available for $5 per person.

For more information, visit https://scera.org/event-category/theatre-for-young-audiences/.

Peter Pan's Great Adventure

Enjoy this 45-minute streaming video of SCERA's 2016 Theatre for Young Audiences world premiere original musical PETER PAN'S GREAT ADVENTURE! Featuring an incredible cast of adult performers, this show garnered great reviews.

This musical adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic tale of the boy who could fly and never grew up follows Wendy and her brothers Michael and John as they meet the infamous Peter Pan and fly to Neverland, where they literally find themselves in a bind - tied to the mast of Captain Hook's ship with the misfit Lost Boys. Only Peter Pan can save them from Hook and his foolhardy and featherbrained bunch of pirates! With the book by Chase Ramsey and music and lyrics by David Paul Smith, this great adventure features energized audience participation, catchy new music, and magical themes of following your dreams, using your imagination and learning that life is the greatest adventure of them all. Adults and children raved "I haven't had that much fun in a very long time!" Directed by Chase Ramsey and David Smith.

SCERA's Theatre for Young Audiences program presents one-hour musicals and plays based on children's literature. The shows are performed by a cast of adult actors, and are the perfect way to introduce children to the magic of live theatre. And parents...with a witty script, charming characters and an upbeat musical score, you'll have a great time, too!

Alice in Wonderland

Enjoy this 45-minute streaming video of SCERA's 2017 Theatre for Young Audiences world premiere original musical ALICE IN WONDERLAND! Featuring an incredible cast of adult performers, this show garnered great reviews.

In this new original musical with book by Chase Ramsey and music by David Paul Smith, Alice is a disruptive student who gives her exasperated teachers all sorts of trouble. She thinks she knows it all and rules are not to be followed! One day, Alice falls asleep and finds herself on an adventure through the dreamy but confusing world of Wonderland, where Alice's teachers become all of your favorite characters as she learns that life through the looking glass is full of nonsense and no fun at all! Directed by Chase Ramsey & David Smith.

