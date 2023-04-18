Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Wasatch Theatre Company's FUN HOME is Strikingly Impactful

FUN HOME plays through April 29, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Wasatch Theatre Company's FUN HOME, currently playing in the black box theatre at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts in Taylorsville, is an artistically and emotionally impactful piece.

FUN HOME (score by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron), which won five Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2015, is based on the 2006 autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. It is a non-linear telling of key moments in her life that impacted her self-discovery as a lesbian woman, unravelling her close yet puzzling relationship with her father, whom she discovered kept his own secrets.

Liz Whittaker, Caitlin Rose, and Vivien Nix Browning all excel as Alison at different stages of her life. Each of the three gives a vivacious, heartfelt performance, and they mesh together brilliantly.

Other bright spots in the cast are Ian Webb as Roy/Mark/Pete/etc. and Tessa Irish-Minewiser as Joan, who act subtly and expressively.

Alison's parents are played with care and strength by JD Ramey as Bruce and Lindsay Spring Browning as Helen, with Chantelle Moses and Ren Kendust (double cast with Comet Higley) as her siblings John and Christian, respectively.

The lovely live band is conducted by music director Stephanie Sabin and features JT Kaufman at the keyboard, Oswaldo Chirinos Nava on the cello and electric bass, and Sam Jessing on percussion.

The reviewed opening performance was uneven and had some technical gaffes, but nothing that ultimately detracted from the enjoyment of the show.

Director Kacey Spadafora, who also designed the set and projections, crafted a very strong creative concept that was threaded through the staging and production design. The scenes and songs are presented within various frames fashioned by rope LED lights embedded in the stage floor. Paired nicely with the lighting design by Jack Dingman, they not only have a very striking impact, sprinkling variety throughout the visuals of the show, but they have symbolic subtext, as well, creating a meaningful audience experience.

FUN HOME plays through April 29, 2023. For tickets or more information, call 801-869-4600 or visit www.wasatchtheatre.org.




From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012.


Review: HAIRSPRAY at the Eccles Theater is EffervescentReview: HAIRSPRAY at the Eccles Theater is Effervescent
April 12, 2023

A new national tour of HAIRSPRAY, adapted from the original 2002 Broadway production, has arrived at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, bringing with it effervescent joy.
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company is Thought ProvokingReview: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company is Thought Provoking
April 8, 2023

​​​​​​​WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company, is a thought provoking and captivating exploration of human rights in the United States of the past, present, and future.
Review: BYU's GODSPELL is PraiseworthyReview: BYU's GODSPELL is Praiseworthy
March 14, 2023

GODSPELL at Brigham Young University’s new West Campus Mainstage Theatre is a praiseworthy production that is joyful and worshipful. If you have any curiosity at all as to what a BYU version of GODSPELL would look like, it is well worth the effort to come and see.
Review: PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company is GratifyingReview: PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company is Gratifying
March 4, 2023

PUTTING IT TOGETHER, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company, is a suitable and gratifying tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who made an indelible mark on the history of musical theatre. 
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Eccles Theater is Filled with Palpable EmotionReview: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Eccles Theater is Filled with Palpable Emotion
March 1, 2023

The last time the national tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN played at the Eccles Theater, in March 2020, its run was cut short as the world shut down due to coronavirus. Now it's back for those who missed it and the lucky ones who get a second viewing. Filled with emotion that's almost palpable, the musical provides an experience that is deeply moving.
