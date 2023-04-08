Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company is Thought Provoking

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME plays through April 22, 2023.

Apr. 08, 2023  
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company, is a thought provoking and captivating exploration of human rights in the United States of the past, present, and future.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck was devised as a mostly one-woman show, narrated in first person by the playwright. It was nominated for two Tony Awards in 2019, and a live capture was released on Amazon Prime Video the following year. Schreck begins with a recreation of the constitutional debates she participated in as a teenager and then expands her discussion, examining women's rights, domestic violence, and how the constitution does and should impact all people in this country.

It's difficult to critique a piece this personal, as it reflects one woman's unique experience that is her own to tell. But what can be said is that it is thoughtfully and engagingly orchestrated in a way that is intellectually stimulating and emotionally invigorating.

There's always a weight on the shoulders of actors who are taking on a role originated by someone else, but none as heavy as taking the parts originally played by the people whose story is being told. It is a very tricky balancing act, which Laura Jordan (Heidi) and Ben Cherry (Legionnaire/Mike) masterfully execute. They are personable and truthful in their performances, and Jordan especially deserves major kudos for carrying the entire show on her shoulders.

The play ends with a debate and intimate Q&A featuring a real-life teenage debater, played with poise and confidence by Taryn Bedore at the reviewed performance (the others include Sofia Brinkerhoff, Naomi Cova, and Abigail Knighton).

The set by Jo Winiarski is a realistic representation of a community hall, which provides a richly detailed backdrop for the conversation. The lighting by Brian Tovar and costumes by Phillip R. Lowe are also subtle but impactful.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME plays through April 22, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: BW Productions




April 8, 2023

