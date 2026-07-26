Review: THE LIGHTNING THIEF at The Empress Theatre is Totally Epic

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THE LIGHTNING THIEF at The Empress Theatre is totally epic and highly entertaining. Featuring a mostly youth cast, this Percy Jackson musical is well suited to audiences of all ages.

Based on Rick Riordan’s novel of the same name, with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and book by Joe Tracz, the story follows Percy Jackson as he discovers his demigod heritage and embarks on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt. With his friends by his side, he’s thrust into the world of monsters, gods, and prophecies and expresses the highs and lows through lively rock music.

Elias Silva’s Percy is endearingly clueless at times but well-meaning and incredibly perseverant. Silva brings great comedic timing to the stage and balances the heart and humor necessary to lead a quest of such epic proportions. Parker Skeen plays Grover, Percy’s best friend, and nails depicting Grover’s loyalty, sensitivity, and resourcefulness. Skeen and Silva also play off each other well, which makes the funny moments even funnier and the tender moments more impactful. Rounding out the main triad, Eloise Derr portrays Annabeth Chase with a tenaciousness befitting the confidence of the daughter of Athena. Often the voice of reason among Percy and Grover, Derr captures the grace, drive, and strength of Annabeth and balances it with playful humor and fierce dialogue. Vocally, Silva, Skeen, and Derr all have moments where they shine.

Other notable performances include Lucy Bawden’s Clarisse, Konnor Hafen’s Hades, Beck Bassett’s Luke, Cheryl Cripps’ Medusa and Charon, and Josh Starr’s Mr. D.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this production is the execution of fight choreography. The full ensemble expertly portrays rather complicated sequences of sword fighting that proves to the audience that these are trained demigods fighting for the greater good.

While this production is certainly entertaining, it does have a rather abrupt climax and resolution, which makes sense considering the source material and vastness of Greek mythology. This fault is likely due to Tracz’s book, however, and doesn’t hinder the great work the cast and crew have done to present this musical. Regardless, THE LIGHTNING THIEF takes you on an enjoyable journey full of humor, rock ballads, and electric energy, and such a successful quest deserves to be shared.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF runs through August 8, 2026 at The Empress Theatre. For tickets, visit www.empresstheatre.com.

Photo credit: Empress Theatre

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