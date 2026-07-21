Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse to Transform Existing Space for Academy Expansion

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Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse has revealed a major new direction for the future of the Playhouse Academy, unveiling plans to transform existing space within the Playhouse into a permanent home for expanded year-round theatre education.

After months of evaluating how best to meet the growing demand for performing arts education across Northern Utah, Playhouse leadership has identified a new path that brings the Academy's long-term vision significantly closer to reality.

Rather than waiting to construct a separate Academy building, the Playhouse is beginning plans to renovate its existing scenic storage and construction areas into a dedicated educational facility. The reimagined Academy has the potential to be nearly twice the size of the originally proposed building while allowing the organization to begin moving forward much sooner.

The proposed Academy expansion would create a dedicated home for year-round theatre education, including flexible classrooms, rehearsal studios, music and dance instruction, technical theatre training spaces, and a performance venue designed specifically for Academy productions. The project would also provide additional rehearsal and production space for the Playhouse's MainStage season, allowing the organization to maximize its existing campus while continuing to grow.

Although the project still represents a significant financial investment, renovating existing space provides a more immediate and achievable path forward than constructing a new building from the ground up.

Donations previously designated toward the proposed Playhouse Academy building will now support this Academy transformation, continuing to advance the same educational mission. The Playhouse recognizes that some donors may have intended their contribution specifically for the construction of a separate building. Anyone who would prefer to have their donation refunded may contact the Playhouse at info@terraceplazaplayhouse.com, and the organization will gladly assist.

Planning for expanded programming is already underway. The Playhouse is developing ongoing weekly classes, workshops, productions, camps, technical theatre training opportunities, and educational programs designed to serve students of a variety of ages and experience levels. The goal is to create a sustainable year-round academy that provides meaningful opportunities for every student who walks through its doors.

Before renovations can begin, however, the existing scenic storage and construction areas must first be carefully organized and relocated. Set pieces, tools, materials, and equipment will need to be sorted, transported, and moved into a new warehouse facility that will become the future home for scenic storage and set construction.

The Playhouse is actively seeking warehouse space between 5,000 and 7,000 square feet with tall ceilings to accommodate scenic storage and construction. Property owners, businesses, and community members with leads on suitable warehouse space are encouraged to reach out.

The organization is also seeking financial contributions, volunteers, skilled labor, donated materials, equipment, trailers, trucks, storage resources, warehouse leads, and community partnerships to help make the project possible.

Volunteers are especially needed to assist with organizing, cleaning, sorting, lifting, moving, transporting, and preparing the existing scenic areas for renovation. Individuals and businesses with construction experience, moving equipment, warehouse resources, or professional services can make an immediate impact.

To coordinate community involvement, Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse has created an Academy Support Form where individuals, businesses, organizations, and community groups can volunteer, offer equipment or services, provide warehouse leads, suggest partnerships, or share other resources that may help move the project forward.

Academy Support Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1RNwGPBimTaeyFsPh7__YbVATXoBVBoDD3sVfd8cTGto/edit

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