Review: PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company is Gratifying

PUTTING IT TOGETHER, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company, is a suitable and gratifying tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who made an indelible mark on the history of musical theatre.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER (words and music by Stephen Sondheim, devised by Stephen Sondheim and Julia McKenzie) loosely ties together some of Sondheim's best loved songs, along with some that are lesser known, to present themes of old and young love. Song selection favors numbers from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, as well as COMPANY and FOLLIES.

At some points in the first act, it seems almost as if a storyline will emerge, but it regrettably never materializes in favor of thematic progression and musical variety.

The direction and choreography by Gerry McIntyre, however, are always well thought out, entertaining, and tightly executed by the Equity cast.

Brent Thiessen as A Young Associate and Cayleigh Capaldi as His Date have voices that bring you to the edge of your seat and knock your socks off.

Judy McLane as The Wife, gives a passionate performance with fervent acting that captivates the audience.

Nicholas Rodriguez as The Husband brings a centered calm to the proceedings, nicely balancing the energy.

Tyrick Wiltez Jones is roguish, playful, and yet always perfectly placed as The Observer.

When they all come together for an astounding five-part rendition of "Being Alive," it's pure bliss.

Setting the production in a tropical locale opened the door for refreshing design choices, even if the lyrics feel mismatched once or twice.

The set and costume design by Yoon Bae are expectedly but pleasingly in sync. The marvelous costumes are tasteful, colorful, and of the moment, providing an invigorating contemporary vibe.

The skeletal set provides on open canvas for the fluidity of this kind of revue and leaves plenty of room for the lighting by Herrick Goldman to play an important part. The cyclorama and stage are bathed in various spectra of color that deepen and brighten the mood of each song.

The unexpected appearance of a starry night sky at the final moment is also a nice touch, and it would be a welcomed change of pace if it could be present for the full final sequence.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER plays through March 18, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: BW Productions