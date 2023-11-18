Review: Hale Centre Theatre's ELF THE MUSICAL is Sparklejollytwinklejingley

ELF THE MUSICAL on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a “sparklejollytwinklejingley” celebration of the joys of Christmas.

ELF THE MUSICAL (book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin), is a Broadway show based on the perennial favorite film and in turn adapted as a stop-motion animated special--ELF: BUDDY'S MUSICAL CHRISTMAS. It tells the story of Buddy, who was raised by elves at the North Pole but never quite fit in, despite his enthusiasm for the Christmas holiday. When Buddy learns he is a human, he travels to New York City to meet his birth father, Walter Hobbs—a businessman who has forgotten the importance of family.

David Paul Smith as Buddy (double cast with Alex Fish) is bursting with energy and lovable goofiness.

A cast highlight is Joanna Johnson, who is delightful as secretary Deb (double cast with Maryn Tueller).

Other enjoyable performances come from Douglas Irey as Walter (double cast with Greg Hansen), Michelle Blake as Emily (double case with Elise Pearce), Cole Young as Michael (double cast with Lelini “Chubby” Iongi), Kelly Coombs as Jovie (double cast with Jackie Marshall), and Ambrocio Mireles Jr. as Mr. Greenway (double cast with Bradley Moss).

The glistening set by Kacey Udy is a love letter to New York City at Christmastime centered around large snow globe ornaments creatively representing locations from Macy’s to Central Park. A functional Rockefeller Center ice rink utilizing similar technology to the Broadway production of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is remarkable.

Dazzling lights are integrated into the scenic design in impactful ways, with fantastic lighting design by Jaron Kent Hermansen. And the costume design by Jenn Taylor adds fun touches of color and whimsical festivity.

ELF THE MUSICAL plays through January 6, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre