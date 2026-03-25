Review: HADESTOWN at Eccles Theater is Devastatingly Hopeful and Invigorating

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HADESTOWN (music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell) is devastatingly hopeful in its exploration of love, resilience, and hope. It invigorates with its lively numbers and heart wrenching ballads. It tells the love story of Orpheus and Eurydice and, by extension, the story of Hades and Persephone as both couples navigate the depths of Hell and its overflow into the world up top.

Jose Contreras’ Orpheus and Hawa Kamara’s Eurydice are magnetic, attracting and repelling as they traipse young love and differing perspectives on life. Contreras masterfully portrays Orpheus’ twinkle-eyed hopefulness and yearning for a world that could be. He shines most in his moments where he relies on a steadfast spirit to instill hope in those around him. Kamara leans into Eurydice’s more pessimistic view of the world, refusing to back down but still unable to hide physical reactions to threatening (or seemingly threatening) stimuli as Eurydice learns to trust Orpheus and his vision of the world. Bruised from knock after knock, Kamara’s most powerful moments exist in the still moments where she yearns for a chance at a better world with Orpheus and captivates the audience with powerful vocals.

Rudy Foster’s Hermes is charming and electrifying especially in the moments where he interacts with Namisa Mdlalose Bizana’s delightful Persephone. Nickolaus Colón’s Hades is captivating what with his commanding and menacing stage presence. The Fates (Gia Keddy, Miriam Navarrete, Jayna Wescoatt) shine bright in their haunting melodies. The Workers Chorus (Jonice Bernard, Bryan Chan, Ryaan Farhadi, Erin McMillen, and Kaitlyn O’Leary) is particularly strong, both in movement and song, and are integral to immersing the cast and audience in the Underworld.

Flowers must also be given to the creative and music teams. The scenic design (David L. Arsenault) is notably effective and unique in that it truly transforms and moves the story forward. Additionally, the seven-person orchestra remains on the stage the entire production and is utilized as an additional storytelling device that truly creates next-level immersion and rounds out an already breathtaking musical.

While strong overall with beautiful performances from the cast and orchestra, there are some moments that felt slightly lacking in impact, particularly the climax, just barely missing the power needed to make a great performance even better. But that’s the nice thing about HADESTOWN… we get to sing it again.

HADESTOWN runs through Sunday, March 29th at the Eccles Theater. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo: Hawa Kamara and Jose Contreras

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

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