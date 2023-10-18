The performances are set for November 11.
Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE season continues with Tanner Dance on November 11, 2023. Celebrating 75 years, this Utah dance staple will present an interactive show for all ages at both 11:00 a.m. and a special added show at 1:00 p.m.
Returning to the Ring Around the Rose series for the 26th year, Tanner Dance will celebrate the legacy and long-standing history of its treasured arts institution. Whatever the inspiration, dance is a language, a moving language that creates a beautiful visual image that is fleeting and lingering. In honor of Tanner Dance's 75th anniversary, this Utah dance institution will share DANCE SPEAKS, a collection of dance and poetry that will fill you up with the joy of creativity.
The vibrant young dancers from the Tanner Dance Studio program and Studio Ensemble at the University of Utah from ages eight to adult will grace the stage, exploring the language of dance. As is the case with all Ring Around the Rose performances, audience members will be invited to participate throughout, both from their seats and some lucky ones to join on stage. Come dance, watch, and enjoy DANCE SPEAKS.
Confident that the use of wholesome creative activity allows young people of all ages to develop alert minds, healthy bodies, and strong character, Virginia Tanner established the Tanner Dance Program in 1937. Her founding philosophy has become an enduring legacy of over eight decades. Today, the program complements and extends the University of Utah's mission of teaching, research, and service, serving more than 40,000 students annually on campus and at satellite locations, as well as in elementary schools and community centers throughout Utah.
Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. Patrons can also save 30% by subscribing to RDT's Ring Around the Rose season and getting tickets to at least 6 of the 9 shows.
Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate and enjoy some of Utah's most talented young dancers.
