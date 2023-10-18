Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE Season Continues with Tanner Dance

The performances are set for November 11.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Student Blog: Meet the University of Utah's Head of Musical Theatre! Photo 2 Student Blog: Meet the University of Utah's Head of Musical Theatre!
Review: SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at West Valley Arts is Spirited Photo 3 Review: SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at West Valley Arts is Spirited
VIDEO: In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company Photo 4 VIDEO: In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE Season Continues with Tanner Dance

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE season continues with Tanner Dance on November 11, 2023. Celebrating 75 years, this Utah dance staple will present an interactive show for all ages at both 11:00 a.m. and a special added show at 1:00 p.m.

Returning to the Ring Around the Rose series for the 26th year, Tanner Dance will celebrate the legacy and long-standing history of its treasured arts institution. Whatever the inspiration, dance is a language, a moving language that creates a beautiful visual image that is fleeting and lingering.  In honor of Tanner Dance's 75th anniversary, this Utah dance institution will share DANCE SPEAKS, a collection of dance and poetry that will fill you up with the joy of creativity. 

The vibrant young dancers from the Tanner Dance Studio program and Studio Ensemble at the University of Utah from ages eight to adult will grace the stage, exploring the language of dance. As is the case with all Ring Around the Rose performances, audience members will be invited to participate throughout, both from their seats and some lucky ones to join on stage. Come dance, watch, and enjoy DANCE SPEAKS.

Confident that the use of wholesome creative activity allows young people of all ages to develop alert minds, healthy bodies, and strong character, Virginia Tanner established the Tanner Dance Program in 1937. Her founding philosophy has become an enduring legacy of over eight decades. Today, the program complements and extends the University of Utah's mission of teaching, research, and service, serving more than 40,000 students annually on campus and at satellite locations, as well as in elementary schools and community centers throughout Utah.

Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. Patrons can also save 30% by subscribing to RDT's Ring Around the Rose season and getting tickets to at least 6 of the 9 shows. 

Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate and enjoy some of Utah's most talented young dancers. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
MONTY PYTHONS SPAMALOT Opens This Month at On Pitch Performing Arts Photo
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Opens This Month at On Pitch Performing Arts

OPPA!’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot opens Friday, October 27th. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people.

2
VIDEO: In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company Photo
VIDEO: In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company will present a live theatrical version of the cult classic rock musical The Rocky Horror Show from October 20-31, 2023. Check out video footage from rehearsals here!

3
Utah Symphony Launches MASTERWORKS MAGNIFIED Concert Series Photo
Utah Symphony Launches MASTERWORKS MAGNIFIED Concert Series

The Utah Symphony is launching a new concert series called Masterworks Magnified, offering an immersive symphonic experience with innovative elements like video projections and interactive activities.

4
Utah Opera Empowers Student Communities Through Music Education Photo
Utah Opera Empowers Student Communities Through Music Education

For the past 40 years, USUO has been an industry leader in education and community engagement, offering nearly 250 performances and interactive opportunities annually for students and adult learners, presented by professional orchestra and opera artists.   Learn more about the new and upcoming programming here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company Video
In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
Sleepy Hollow: The Musical in Salt Lake City Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
Dracula vs. The Hunchback in Salt Lake City Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
Charlie & the Chocolate Factory in Salt Lake City Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Salt Lake City Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
It’s a Wondrous Life in Salt Lake City It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Salt Lake City The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
Tarzan in Salt Lake City Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You