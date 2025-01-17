Repertory Dance Theatre Hits the Ring Around the Rose Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RDT's Ring Around the Rose season will continue with another interactive experience with REPERTORY DANCE THEATRE on February 8 in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. As the presenters of this monthly performance series, RDT is thrilled to hit the stage themselves to teach audiences all about the elements of dance!

This performance will be a narrated, informal performance that focuses on the history of dance, the elements of dance (Time, Space, Energy), the choreographic process, art of improvisation, and the importance of physical education/fitness. The show will give audiences of all ages insight into how to watch, appreciate, and even create dances.



Based on the performances that RDT performs in the schools, this interactive show will emphasize how dance can tell our stories, keep our history and culture alive, and can be used as a means of communication and artistic expression.

Additionally, audience members will be invited to participate both on stage and from their seats to create an interactive environment for all ages.



Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4.

