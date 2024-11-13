Repertory Dance Theatre Continues RING AROUND THE ROSE Series in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre will continue its Ring Around the Rose series with an interactive, family-friendly experience featuring South Valley Creative Dance on December 14. Set to take place in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, this performance promises an engaging afternoon where audience participation is encouraged, making it a true winter celebration for all.

Performed by young dancers from kindergarten through 12th grade, attendees will journey through a creative exploration of winter themes, with every performance element designed to captivate and inspire. The inclusive environment allows children and families to feel welcome to move, dance, and join in from both their seats and the stage.

Owned and operated by five dedicated individuals, including RDT Artistic Associate Nicholas Cendese, South Valley Creative Dance is deeply committed to nurturing the artistic and creative potential in every child. The studio emphasizes holistic, supportive education practices, ensuring that students feel valued as young artists and that their families experience a strong sense of community.

As is tradition with the Ring Around the Rose series, the show is crafted to be wiggle-friendly and accessible, providing a warm, relaxed setting that’s perfect for families. This interactive showcase offers a wonderful opportunity for young audiences to experience the joy of creative dance in a way that’s both fun and meaningful.

Tickets for Ring Around the Rose are available for $6 per person or $20 for a family of four, making it an affordable and unforgettable outing for families of all sizes.

