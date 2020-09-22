RDT's Ring Around The Rose Presents UTAH PUNJABI ARTS... Virtually

A virtual show & class for all ages.

After a successful first virtual performance, RDT's Ring Around the Rose season will continue this October with another unforgettable online experience with Utah Punjabi Arts Academy. This local school for dance and drum specializes in the art and culture of Bhangra and will share the art form with Ring Around the Rose audiences online.



In order to ensure the health and safety of the performers and the audience, this performance will be available for families in the comfort of their own homes. In this "on-demand" video performance, Utah Punjabi Arts will share the background and history of Bhangra - the energetic, folk dance and music form that originated from Punjab, India.



Then audiences will see a recorded performance of the art form, as well as enjoy a "follow-along" class that children and families can participate in on their own time.



Thanks to the Shop in Utah grant, all tickets for this virtual experience are FREE OF CHARGE.



RDT will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in Salt Lake County and follow the recommendations of the local health department and County regulations. Information on the rest of the season shows will be announced throughout the coming months. The dates and artists can be found on our website at www.rdtutah.org/forkids.

