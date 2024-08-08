RDT's Ring Around The Rose Presents Classical Indian Dancing With Chitrakaavya

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM Chitrakaavya Dance, will bring the ancient Indian dance form, Bharatanatyam, to life in an engaging and interactive show as part of Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" series.

Chitrakaavya Dance is known for conceptualizing movement as visual poetry, using their art to build and nurture strong intercultural connections between the Indian diaspora and the vibrant communities of the Salt Lake Valley.

In this interactive and "wiggle-friendly" performance, Chitrakaavya will introduce the audience to the expressive movement vocabulary of Bharatanatyam, a classical dance form with deep cultural roots. The performance will also feature a special excerpt from their acclaimed work From the Cauvery to the Colorado: A River Runs Through It, which will be showcased later that evening as part of RDT's Link Series.

Audience members of all ages are encouraged to participate, with an invitation to join the dancers on stage to learn the intricate hand gestures that are a hallmark of Bharatanatyam.

True to the spirit of "Ring Around the Rose," this performance promises to be both educational and entertaining, offering a delightful experience for audiences aged 3 to 103. Don't miss this unique opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled, culturally enriching morning with Chitrakaavya Dance!Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)

Tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office) Learn More.

