RDT's LINK Series Presents BRINE 5, September 19-21

BRINE 5 is an exciting evening of dance featuring new and reimagined work from choreographers Rebecca Aneloski, Lauren Broadbent, Daniel Do/Mar Undag, and Trevor Wilde. Producers Symmer Andrews, Ashley Creek, and Sara Pickett have been presenting work of rising dance artists for the past five years with BRINE and are thrilled to have the continued support of Repertory Dance Theatre through the Link Series. The concert runs Sept. 19, 20 and 21st at 7:30 PM in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theater in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.



This year, for the fifth-anniversary concert, BRINE will present four pieces by five choreographers. By showing longer, more in-depth works, BRINE hopes to give the audience the opportunity to experience the high caliber of choreography brought by this year's dance artists.



Performing artist and freelance choreographer based in Salt Lake City, Rebecca Aneloski, presents T A S T E. The piece, inspired by a complicated season in Aneloski's life, follows the journey of 5 people, utilizing dance as an open illustration of the imagination. "This is a taste of what life has been," she says. With local dancers Micah Burkhardt, Natalie Jones, Haleigh Larmer, Kerry McCrackin, and Allison Shir, T A S T E looks to reveal the difficult moments that are common to us all.



Trevor Wilde is a dance artist based in Portland, Oregon. Showing an excerpt from "Anotherwom(e)n" (2019) with Portland dancers Amber Bates and Annie O'niell. He will be sharing two of the three sections of the work. Wilde says, "Anotherwom(e)n is a dance work that revolves around the life of my mother from my point of view." The piece moves from a dark and menacing to frantic and comedic within the span of two solos. The second section's emotions settle into a more subtle and complex dark comedy as the dancers come together to fight for power and to understand each other.



Utah based dancer, choreographer and teacher Lauren Broadbent presents 8.6.45 with local dancers Laura Baumeister, Hayli Henretty, Meg Kleinman, Emma Lester, Mara Magistad, Sabrina Rice and Nicole Smith. Broadbent says, "This dance, inspired by the bombing of Hiroshima and the events prior, explores how trauma affects everyone differently and personally. Our trauma will always be relevant in our own lives. It is something that we cannot escape."



Edromar "Mar" Undag and Trung "Daniel" Do work together to present work a second year in a row for the BRINE stage entitled Permission To Be [VDSW]. Undag is a Utah dance artist, choreographer, and dance teacher and Do, born and raised in Salt Lake City, is currently a company member with Repertory Dance Theatre and project-based company, Cat + Fish Dances. The work, which they say "showcases the power" of their cast that includes Bayley Banks, Natalie Border (Courtesy of SALT Dance), Laura Brick-Kempski, and Megan McCarthy (Courtesy of Ririe-Woodbury).



The concert runs Sept. 19, 20 and 21st at 7:30 PM in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. For more information, go to BRINEDANCE.com. Tickets available through Arttix.





