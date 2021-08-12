RDT Returns To The Theatre For 56th HOMECOMING Season

After a year unlike any other, Repertory Dance Theatre, the nation's premiere modern dance repertory company, will invite audiences back to the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.



Celebrating 56 years of revolutionary modern dance, RDT strives to play a unique role in helping Utah recover and respond to the effects of a world pandemic with our HOMECOMING season that renews the company's commitment to create, perform, preserve, and educate as we build community.



RDT's 56th HOMECOMING season hopes to encourage and entice Utahans to return to the arts. This season RDT will re-invest in its mission to build community through the performance, education, and appreciation of modern dance. The Company's longevity and ability to think creatively ensures the coming season is full of exciting new ideas and continued innovation that showcases why RDT remains a revolutionary institution of modern dance.



In addition to the three concerts featured below, RDT will present its annual choreographer competition & fundraiser, REGALIA in March and dancer choreographic showcase, EMERGE, in January.



As we all navigate the changing status of the pandemic, RDT will be doing all we can to ensure the safety of our audience members, dancers, and crew. All performances will be limited to 50% capacity and masks will be required for all patrons. Additionally, RDT will be offering a virtual option for each concert for those who are not able to join us in person.

NORTH STAR | Sep.30-Oct. 2, 2021

An evening of choreography by Lar Lubovitch



Celebrated choreographer Lar Lubovitch has created works for dance companies across the globe as well as for Broadway, film, and even ice-skating. Lubovitch's signature style as a choreographer embodies a free-flowing, cascading, and highly musical movement quality that appears as effortless to dance as it is beautiful.



The NYTimes has said that "Lubovitch choreographs the kind of movement that can make an audience sway in involuntary sympathy." Showcasing three of his masterworks North Star (1978), Something About Night (2018), and Marimba (1976), this concert will offer our audience exactly that.

COMPASS | Nov. 18-20, 2021

With choreography ranging from 1936 to today, RDT uses history to guide us into the present.



Continuing RDT's mission of preserving historical modern dance choreography, COMPASS will feature Martha Graham's 1936 work Steps in the Street. This moving piece depicts the isolation and desolation that war leaves in its wake. The dance was a response to the menace of fascism in Europe. Featuring guest dancers from Utah Valley University.



Alongside this historical work is a world-premiere by internationally renowned choreographer Ihsan Rustem, titled Hallelujah Junction.



And RDT will restage the 2018 commission by world-renowned Bebe Miller. Event is an exploration into the relationships between people, and the differences among them.

SIX SONGS FROM ELLIS | Apr. 21-23, 2022

A multi-genre performance reflecting on freedom by Marsha Fay Knight



RDT will conclude our season with a multi-genre, evening-length work that captures the stories of immigrants who passed through Ellis Island. Choreographed by Marsha Fay Knight, professor at the University of Wyoming, the work is based on spoken text, recorded audio, and photographs gathered from years of scholarly research at Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. RDT will re-stage this work with updated and refreshed choreography by RDT Dancer Dan Higgins and will include RDT's eight dancers, two guest dancers, and four local actors.