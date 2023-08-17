RDT Invites Non-Dancers to Choreograph on Professional Company in REGALIA: SO YOU THINK YOU CAN CHOREOGRAPH

Learn more about how to have the opportunity to choreograph!
POPULAR
Repertory Dance Theatre, the nation's premiere modern dance repertory company, is opening the studio to non-dance professionals to give them the opportunity to choreograph on a professional company, while raising funds for arts-in-education. For the past seven years, REGALIA has been a choreographer competition where the audience selects the winner to create a new commission on RDT. This year, the company is flipping the script and challenging non-dance professionals to take on the mantle of choreographer.
Each choreographer will receive training and support from RDT and will be given the tools they’ll need to bring their unique vision to life. They will each be paired with a special RDT Mentor who will advise, support, assist, and help bring their creative dream to life.
Not only will these brave souls have the chance to showcase their choreographic skills, but they'll also have the power to make a tangible impact through their fundraising efforts. By rallying friends, family, and dance enthusiasts, each choreographer will raise funds that support RDT's Arts-In-Education programming.
REGALIA: So You Think You Can Choreograph is not just an event; it's a transformative experience that combines a love for dance with the power of giving.
Each choreographer is required to:
Videos
|Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
|Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (6/30-8/19)
|Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
|It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-9/09)CAST
|A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
|Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
|Romeo and Juliet
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/21-9/08)CAST
|Pirates of Penzance
Off Broadway Theater (8/04-8/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You