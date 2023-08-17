RDT Invites Non-Dancers to Choreograph on Professional Company in REGALIA: SO YOU THINK YOU CAN CHOREOGRAPH

Repertory Dance Theatre, the nation's premiere modern dance repertory company, is opening the studio to non-dance professionals to give them the opportunity to choreograph on a professional company, while raising funds for arts-in-education. For the past seven years, REGALIA has been a choreographer competition where the audience selects the winner to create a new commission on RDT. This year, the company is flipping the script and challenging non-dance professionals to take on the mantle of choreographer.



Each choreographer will receive training and support from RDT and will be given the tools they’ll need to bring their unique vision to life. They will each be paired with a special RDT Mentor who will advise, support, assist, and help bring their creative dream to life.



Not only will these brave souls have the chance to showcase their choreographic skills, but they'll also have the power to make a tangible impact through their fundraising efforts. By rallying friends, family, and dance enthusiasts, each choreographer will raise funds that support RDT's Arts-In-Education programming.



REGALIA: So You Think You Can Choreograph is not just an event; it's a transformative experience that combines a love for dance with the power of giving.

How Does it Work:

Each choreographer is required to:

complete a short application online by 10/10/23 - but sooner is better!

meet briefly with RDT staff to make sure all the details are understood,

raise $2000 as an entrance fee by February 2, 2024. RDT will provide you with everything you need to help you raise funds from your network and will be with you EVERY STEP of the way as you lean on your family and friends to help your dream come true AND support a great organization.

Each choreographer will be paired with an RDT mentor who will help bring your vision to life. Each choreographer will participate in a choreography master class alongside their mentor to help them learn about the process of choreography, stimulate ideas, movement, themes, and help prepare them for the event.

On March 2, 2024 each choreographer will have 4 hours to create a new work on RDT dancers and guest performers from the Salt Lake community.

Your final work will be shown at REGALIA 2024 to an audience and panel of judges. Don’t worry - everyone wins in this celebration of community choreography!

Who can sign up

Anyone who is NOT a dance professional. We’re looking for RDT die-hards who LOVE the art of modern dance, but haven’t actually performed or choreographed themselves.

You can sign up as an individual OR a team (friends, businesses, any group you’re part of!)



Timeline: