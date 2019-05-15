RDT Announces 2019-2020 Season: HERE & NOW

Since 1966, RDT has been dedicated to making dance relevant in both the local and national arenas by creating new work, preserving our national dance treasures, by building community and by using our art form to educate and to heal.



During RDT's 54th season, the nation's most successful modern dance repertory company will continue to raise consciousness about important issues affecting our communities by embracing our dance legacy and by nurturing contemporary work created by both local and internationally renowned choreographers.



RDT is proud to be a Utah dance institution. Our artistic activities are inspired by our State's heritage, geography, and its people. This season, we will continue to celebrate our diversity and our creativity as we reflect the spirit and optimism of Utah....HERE & NOW.



In addition to the three concerts featured below, RDT will present its annual choreographer competition & fundraiser, REGALIA in March and dancer choreographic showcase, EMERGE, in January.



INSIDE OUTSIDE | Oct. 3-5, 2019

Choreography by Noa Zuk, Doris Humphrey, Lar Lubovitch, and Andy Noble



After working with Noa Zuk and Ohad Fishof in 2014 on the commission of "By the Snake," RDT is thrilled to welcome these Israeli artists back to Salt Lake City this summer. They will restage their 2018 choreography, Outdoors -- a contemporary, tribalistic, pattern-piece filled with quirky invention and laced with rhythmic humor. The piece will be set during the inaugural Dance West Workshop presented by Repertory Dance Theatre, Ririe Woodbury Dance Company, and SaltDanceFest at the University of Utah.



One of the primary prongs of RDT's mission is the preservation of modern dance. By performing historical works by master choreographers, RDT keeps these pieces of history alive in the bodies of our dancers. Invention by Doris Humphrey, choreographed in 1949, is a classic work by one of the founders of modern dance featuring vibrant energy and affirmation of the human spirit.



Lar Lubovitch's dances are renowned for their musicality, rhapsodic style, and sophisticated formal structures. His radiant, highly technical choreography and deeply humanistic voice have been acclaimed worldwide. RDT is proud to present his work Something About Night which was created to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company in NYC in 2018.



Finally, RDT will bring back the visually stunning multi-media work Filament by RDT alumnus Andy Noble. After it's premiere in 2016, LoveDanceMore stated "The lighting is remarkable, and some of the images created are breathtaking."

RDT's 2019-2020 SEASON: HERE & NOW

INSIDE OUTSIDE

October 3-5, 2019 | 7:30 pm

Jeanne Wagner Theatre

Outdoors by Noa Zuk with music by Ohad Fishof

Invention by Doris Humphrey

Something About Night by Lar Lubovitch

Filament by Andy Noble

SOUNDS FAMILIAR

November 21-23, 2019 | 7:30 pm

Jeanne Wagner Theatre

Some of the world's most beloved music seen through the prism of 21st century choreographers.



EMERGE

January 3-4, 2020 | 7:30 pm + 2:00 pm Sat.

Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre



Featuring choreography by the RDT dancers and Artistic Staff, as well as the winner of the New Century Dance Project.

REGALIA

March 7, 2020

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

RDT's annual fundraiser that asks the audience to award a commission. The performance culminates with a lively shindig and dancing on stage to big band music. Not to be missed!

EARTH TONE

April 16-18, 2020 | 7:30 pm

Jeanne Wagner Theatre

Dancing the Bears Ears by Zvi Gotheiner

Journey into Bears Ears -- extended documentary by Marty Buhler

Castor and Pollux by Elizabeth Waters

