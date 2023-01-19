Pygmalion Theatre Company Presents MOUNTAIN MEADOWS Next Month

Pygmalion Theatre Company continues its 2022/23 season with the world premiere of "Mountain Meadows" by Utah playwright Debora Threedy, directed by Morag Shepherd, from Feb. 17 to March 4 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts located at 138 West Broadway in downtown Salt Lake City.

The play braids together two stories, connected by and to the Mountain Meadows Massacre. Nita, granddaughter of a perpetrator, struggles to unearth the truth of the massacre in history. Miranda discovers she is a survivor and attempts to discover the truth of her family's involvement. Together, their stories tally the cost of refusing to face the truth.

The show features Stephanie Howell as Nita, David Hanson, Matthew Ivan Bennett, Carlie Young, Tiffani DiGregorio and Daisy Blake.

Who: Pygmalion Productions Theatre Company

What: "Mountain Meadows" by Debora Threedy

When: Feb. 17 to March 4, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Masks required for the following performances: Feb. 23 and March 2, 2023. Otherwise, masks recommended, but not required.

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, 138 W. 300 South

Tickets: $15-$22.50 from (801) 355.ARTS (2787) or saltlakeacountyarts.org