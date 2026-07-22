Plan-B Theatre to Present Season 36 With Three World Premieres and Anniversary Revival

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Plan-B Theatre has announced its 36th season, featuring a 20th anniversary revival of Carol Lynn Pearson's Facing East, two world premieres, the return of its Free Elementary School Tour, and another year of its long-running Script-In-Hand Series.

Subscription Series

Facing East

October 22-November 8, 2026

Studio Theatre at The Rose

The season opens with a 20th anniversary revival of Carol Lynn Pearson's Facing East. The play follows Ruth and Alex McCormick, a Mormon couple grappling with the suicide of their son when they unexpectedly meet his partner, Marcus, for the first time.

The production stars Christy Summerhays, Jay Perry, and Kaplan Keener. Directed by Jerry Rapier, the play premiered at Plan-B Theatre in 2006 before transferring Off-Broadway in 2007 and has since been produced throughout the United States and Mexico.

Radio Hour Episode 18: The Land of Oz

December 16, 2026

Jeanne Wagner Theatre at The Rose

The season continues with the world premiere of Radio Hour Episode 18: The Land of Oz, written by Debora Threedy and adapted from L. Frank Baum's The Marvelous Land of Oz.

Presented as a live radio drama and co-produced with RadioWest, the family-friendly production stars Jay Perry, Isabella Reeder, and Teresa Sanderson, with Doug Fabrizio serving as host. Both performances will be broadcast live on KUER's RadioWest.

What the Phở?

March 4-21, 2027

Studio Theatre at The Rose

Closing the subscription season is the world premiere of Wendy Dang's What the Phở?, a romantic comedy about two young people working in their families' competing phở restaurants while searching for lives of their own.

Chelsea Chen and Austinn Le star as Mai and Binh in the new comedy exploring food, family, and finding one's own path.

Free Elementary School Tour

Plan-B Theatre's 14th annual Free Elementary School Tour will feature the world premiere of Melissa Leilani Larson's Snail Mail, touring to approximately 100 elementary schools across Utah from September 2026 through May 2027.

Written for students in grades 4-6, the play follows lifelong friends Malia and Chester as they navigate a long-distance friendship after Malia's family relocates.

Free public performances will also be offered.

Script-In-Hand Series

The company's 22nd annual Script-In-Hand Series continues its tradition of presenting plays-in-progress by Utah playwrights.

The spring lineup includes:

Three Short Plays by Paxton Klain — March 27, 2027

Limerence by Ariana Brooms Farber — April 3, 2027, a neo-noir thriller about a ghostwriter whose relationship with a controversial author begins to blur the boundaries between fiction and reality.

Tickets

Season subscriptions are $63, offering a 25% savings over single-ticket prices.

Single tickets for Facing East, Radio Hour Episode 18: The Land of Oz, and What the Phở? are $25 ($15 for students), while admission to Script-In-Hand readings and public performances of Snail Mail is free.

All artwork for Plan-B Theatre's 2026/27 season was created by Aaron Asano Swenson.

In addition to its public performances, Facing East, What the Phở?, and Radio Hour Episode 18: The Land of Oz will be featured as part of Plan-B Theatre's A Week With A Play education program, which provides free student matinees and post-show discussions with playwrights for middle and high school students.

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